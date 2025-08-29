Mumbai shocker: Man caught on camera allegedly masturbating next to woman, police respond

A disturbing video from a Mumbai local train has gone viral on social media, allegedly showing a man masturbating while seated next to a woman passenger. The incident has drawn widespread outrage, prompting the Mumbai Police to step in.

The video shows the man sitting with a bag on his lap beside a woman commuter. Another passenger, seated opposite, recorded the clip. A few seconds later, the man filming is heard alerting the woman, asking her to move away from the accused.

“Can you sit somewhere else? He is masturbating seeing you,” the man is heard saying in the clip.

The woman is then seen confronting the accused, questioning him before slapping and hitting him. Moments later, the man is seen leaving the train.

The video has sparked strong reactions online, with several users condemning the act, while some argued that there was “no clear evidence” of the man’s actions.

Responding to the clip, the Mumbai Police said on X (formerly Twitter), “We are forwarding this to the railway police for further action.”

This is not the first such case reported on Mumbai’s suburban trains. In 2017, the Government Railway Police (GRP) registered a complaint after a woman alleged that a man flashed and masturbated while looking at her from another compartment, Hindustan Times reported. She also claimed that the same man later approached the women’s coach and threatened her.

Earlier this month, a model and Instagram influencer was left ‘disgusted’ while waiting for her cab in Gurugram, when a man unzipped his trousers and masturbated near her on the Delhi–Jaipur highway. The woman, who works as a model, said the incident occurred after she got off a bus from Jaipur. The man was arrested by Gurugram police after a few days.

Identified as Abhilash Kumar, the accused works as an assistant manager at a private firm. He was arrested by the police based on the observation of several CCTV footage and a technical investigation.