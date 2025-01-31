Mumbai Police issued a traffic advisory ahead of India versus England T-20 cricket match on February 2. The match will take place on Sunday at Wankhede Stadium due to which certain traffic restrictions will be in place from 12:00 noon

Taking to social media platform X, Mumbai traffic police stated, “In view of India vs England T-20 match at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, on 2nd February 2025, following traffic arrangements will be in place from 12:00 hrs to 23:55 hrs to ensure smooth vehicular movement. #MTPTrafficUpdates.”

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Traffic (Mumbai) issued notification alerting about temporary traffic restrictions to manage traffic movement during the 5th T20I cricket match between India and England at Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, February 2. The traffic arrangements will be in place from 12:00 hrs to 23:55 hrs to ensure smooth vehicular movement and prevent congestion.

Traffic restrictions around Wankhede Stadium Mumbai police will enforce following traffic restrictions on the day of the event:

As per the advisory, D Road will be one-way (from West to East) for vehicular traffic from its junction at N.S. Road (Marine Drive) towards “E” and “C” Road.

E Road will serve as one-way (South Bound) for all types of vehicular traffic from the junction at D Road towards C Road junction.

Wankhede Stadium visitors Spectators visiting the Wankhede Stadium must follow the below mentioned advisory:

Spectators with Gate 01, 02 & 07 tickets must alight at Churchgate Station and walk towards D Road.

Spectators withGate 04 & 05A tickets must alight at Marine Lines Station and walk towards F Road.