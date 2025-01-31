Mumbai Police issued a traffic advisory ahead of India versus England T-20 cricket match on February 2. The match will take place on Sunday at Wankhede Stadium due to which certain traffic restrictions will be in place from 12:00 noon
Taking to social media platform X, Mumbai traffic police stated, “In view of India vs England T-20 match at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, on 2nd February 2025, following traffic arrangements will be in place from 12:00 hrs to 23:55 hrs to ensure smooth vehicular movement. #MTPTrafficUpdates.”
The Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Traffic (Mumbai) issued notification alerting about temporary traffic restrictions to manage traffic movement during the 5th T20I cricket match between India and England at Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, February 2. The traffic arrangements will be in place from 12:00 hrs to 23:55 hrs to ensure smooth vehicular movement and prevent congestion.
Mumbai police will enforce following traffic restrictions on the day of the event:
Spectators visiting the Wankhede Stadium must follow the below mentioned advisory:
