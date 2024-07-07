Mumbai traffic restrictions due to Anant Ambani’s wedding with Radhika leaves netizens furious: ‘Declare a holiday’

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: Several users on social media expressed their disappointment over Mumbai Police traffic advisory ahead of the grand wedding event

Livemint
First Published7 Jul 2024, 09:03 AM IST
Mumbai traffic police issued an advisory on travel restrictions from 12-15 July due to Anant-Ambani Radhika Merchant wedding ceremony.
Mumbai traffic police issued an advisory on travel restrictions from 12-15 July due to Anant-Ambani Radhika Merchant wedding ceremony.

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding ceremony: Mumbai Traffic Police issued an advisory related to restrictions and diversions on key routes of the city near BKC and Jio World Convention Centre ahead of Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding ceremony set to take place between July 12 and 15.

Also Read | Pregnant Deepika Padukone has a unique reason to attend Anant-Radhika’s sangeet

“On 5th and 12th to 15th days of July, 2024 a Social program is organized at Jio World Convention Center, BKC, Bandra (E), Mumbai. For said program large number of guest and VIP peoples are coming. To avoid inconvenience, vehicular traffic on the road leading to towards Jio World Convention Center needs to be diverted by issuing a notification,” said Mumbai Police in a press release, issued on 5th July.

Also Read | Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: Mumbai police issue traffic advisory

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding has become one of the most talked about events nationwide, with nearly all Bollywood celebrities and singers like Rihanna, Justin Bieber, and others appearing at functions. However, travel restrictions for three days for the event didn't sink well with netizens who were quick to question the announcement, which was made for a private event.

Also Read | Anant-Radhika’s wedding: Check complete schedule of the 3-day grand festivities

“When did a personal event of an industrialist become a public event? Is every citizen of Mumbai invited to this or a select few? Instead of putting the general public to inconvenience the organisers should have been told to reschedule this to a latter part of the day, maybe towards the night,” commented an X user on the post shared by Mumbai Police department.

“Is anant Ambani marriage a public event ??? Why is normal public disturbed for some one marriage,” wrote another user.

Also Read | Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: Mumbai police issue traffic advisory

“Since when government started involving in Private event,” questioned another user.

“Public wants to know more about this public event?”

“Govt is taking more precautions for Ambani wedding than it took in Hathras Bholebaba event Reason is clear Money & Power”

Also Read | Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s wedding invitation goes viral | Watch

Another user questioned the private event being called as a social or public event and wrote, “How a Private function is an Public Event? Atleast give some better reason.”

“Marriage is public event or private event??”

“Government should declare a holiday,” wrote another user.

“Common man, Daily bread earners faces the burnt which the rich are enjoying.”

The main ceremonies of Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding will commence on Friday, July 12, with the auspicious Shubh Vivah, or wedding function. The celebrations will continue on Saturday, July 13, with Shubh Aashirwad. The final event, Mangal Utsav or the wedding reception, is scheduled for Sunday, July 14.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:7 Jul 2024, 09:03 AM IST
HomeNewstrendsMumbai traffic restrictions due to Anant Ambani’s wedding with Radhika leaves netizens furious: ‘Declare a holiday’

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

324.00
03:59 PM | 5 JUL 2024
6.65 (2.1%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

288.20
03:59 PM | 5 JUL 2024
11.15 (4.02%)

Tata Steel

174.75
03:58 PM | 5 JUL 2024
-1.5 (-0.85%)

HDFC Bank

1,648.10
03:55 PM | 5 JUL 2024
-78.5 (-4.55%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Raymond

3,226.70
03:55 PM | 5 JUL 2024
284.8 (9.68%)

B E M L

5,066.20
03:54 PM | 5 JUL 2024
412.35 (8.86%)

HBL Power Systems

569.80
03:59 PM | 5 JUL 2024
39.9 (7.53%)

The New India Assurance Company

273.75
03:56 PM | 5 JUL 2024
17.85 (6.98%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,020.00-73.00
    Chennai
    74,819.0072.00
    Delhi
    74,529.00-435.00
    Kolkata
    74,819.00-218.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.92/L0.17
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue