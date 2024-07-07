Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: Several users on social media expressed their disappointment over Mumbai Police traffic advisory ahead of the grand wedding event

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding ceremony: Mumbai Traffic Police issued an advisory related to restrictions and diversions on key routes of the city near BKC and Jio World Convention Centre ahead of Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding ceremony set to take place between July 12 and 15.

“On 5th and 12th to 15th days of July, 2024 a Social program is organized at Jio World Convention Center, BKC, Bandra (E), Mumbai. For said program large number of guest and VIP peoples are coming. To avoid inconvenience, vehicular traffic on the road leading to towards Jio World Convention Center needs to be diverted by issuing a notification," said Mumbai Police in a press release, issued on 5th July.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding has become one of the most talked about events nationwide, with nearly all Bollywood celebrities and singers like Rihanna, Justin Bieber, and others appearing at functions. However, travel restrictions for three days for the event didn't sink well with netizens who were quick to question the announcement, which was made for a private event.

“When did a personal event of an industrialist become a public event? Is every citizen of Mumbai invited to this or a select few? Instead of putting the general public to inconvenience the organisers should have been told to reschedule this to a latter part of the day, maybe towards the night," commented an X user on the post shared by Mumbai Police department.

“Is anant Ambani marriage a public event ??? Why is normal public disturbed for some one marriage," wrote another user.

"Since when government started involving in Private event," questioned another user.

“Public wants to know more about this public event?"

“Govt is taking more precautions for Ambani wedding than it took in Hathras Bholebaba event Reason is clear Money & Power"

Another user questioned the private event being called as a social or public event and wrote, "How a Private function is an Public Event? Atleast give some better reason."

“Marriage is public event or private event??"

“Government should declare a holiday," wrote another user.

"Common man, Daily bread earners faces the burnt which the rich are enjoying."

The main ceremonies of Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding will commence on Friday, July 12, with the auspicious Shubh Vivah, or wedding function. The celebrations will continue on Saturday, July 13, with Shubh Aashirwad. The final event, Mangal Utsav or the wedding reception, is scheduled for Sunday, July 14.

