Mumbai experienced seasonal rains and a sandstorm on May 13, ending extreme heat. Residents shared images online of the unusual weather, sparking a meme fest.

Mumbai experienced its first seasonal rains on May 13, along with a severe sandstorm. After enduring several days of extreme heat, the Maximum City's residents welcomed the cooler weather. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Mumbai weather: Maharashtra capital looks like a dystopian city amid sandstorm; see pics, videos Online, many are sharing images of the sandstorms and rain, showing Mumbai strikingly unusually.

However, the latest change in Mumbai weather has also started a meme fest. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Mumbai Weather: Rain with gusty winds, dust sweep parts of Mumbai, Thane; brings relief from sweltering heat Yash Raj Films was among the first to share a meme from its official account. “You know you're in Mumbai when you need an umbrella and sunglasses on the same day!" it wrote while sharing a clip from Tashan.

Mumbai Weather Mumbai, Thane and nearby areas in Maharashtra experienced rain. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts lightning and strong winds of 30-40 km per hour at some places. A 'Yellow' alert has been issued for Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A press release by the IMD also said, "Hailstorm activity [was] observed [during past 24 hours till 8:30 an on Monday] at isolated places over Jammu-Kashmir, Uttarakhand, West Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Marathwada, Telangana and Madhya Maharashtra."

Local trains and metro services were affected in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) as rains and gusty winds lashed parts of city and adjoining Thane, Kalyan and Palghar.

Flights at Mumbai International Airport were stopped for 30 minutes due to heavy rain and dust storms. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Indigo warned on X that"potential air traffic congestion is expected" due to the dust storm in Mumbai. The airline asked flyers to "keep a tab on their flight status".

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!