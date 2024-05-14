Stampede situation at Thane Railway station after sandstorm; passengers struggle to survive | Watch
Stampede situation was witnessed at Thane Railway Station after heavy rains and sandstorm casued delay in local trains. Overhead equipment damage suspended Central Railway services for over two hours. Mumbai and nearby areas experienced heavy rain and sandstorm.
A stampede situation was witnessed at Thane Railway Station on May 13 after heavy rainfall and sandstorm led to delay in local trains. A video of the same was shared on social media platform X yesterday. A stampede occurred outside the ladies' compartment as passengers struggled to board the train. Video footage also captured how some women were struggling to get back up after falling on the platform.