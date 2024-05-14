Stampede situation at Thane Railway station after sandstorm

A stampede situation was witnessed at Thane Railway Station on May 13 after heavy rainfall and sandstorm led to delay in local trains. A video of the same was shared on social media platform X yesterday. A stampede occurred outside the ladies' compartment as passengers struggled to board the train. Video footage also captured how some women were struggling to get back up after falling on the platform. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On May 13, local train services on the Central Railway were suspended for over two hours due to damage to the overhead equipment between two stations caused by the storm and heavy rains. Mumbai city along with adjoining areas of Thane, Kalyan, and Palghar experienced heavy rain and sandstorm. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The overhead pole between Thane and Mulund stations was bent by strong winds which led to suspension of services around 4.15 pm. It took more than two hours i.e. around 6.45 for the slow train services to resume. Due to this, commuters experienced significant inconvenience during peak evening rush hours.

Also Read: Mumbai rainstorm: Who is Bhavesh Bhide owner of 'illegal' hoarding collapsed in Ghatkopar Not just this, in Mumbai's Ghatkopar area, a 100-foot illegal billboard fell on a petrol pump at the Cheddanagar Junction which led to the death of 14 people. As per the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) 74 have been rescued with injuries so far. A case has been registered at Pantnagar police station by the Mumbai police under IPC 304, 338, 337, and 34 against the owner of the hoarding, Bhavesh Bhide, and others. Though the BMC allows holdings of a maximum size of 40x40 square feet, the illegal hoarding that collapsed measured 120x120 square feet. An official told news agency PTI that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will also start taking down the remaining hoardings on Government Railway Police (GRP) land at Chheda Nagar today.

(With inputs from PTI) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

