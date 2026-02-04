'I am still in shock': Mumbai woman narrates how Blinkit ambulance service helped at 4am in Delhi

A woman from Mumbai took to social media to heap praise on Blinkit’s ambulance service, not just for its incredible speed but also for offering it free of charge. In a now-viral Instagram post, the user, who goes by the name Prachi, shared how the experience reshaped her view of emergency medical care. Summing up her gratitude, she wrote: “letsblinkit appreciation post.”.

Prachi detailed how a call at 4 am about her aunt left her completely anxious and perplexed. “It was one of the most difficult mornings I’ve had. I woke up at four in the morning to a call from my family in Delhi. I currently stay in Mumbai, and they told me that my aunt, who stays with us, was having a seizure and they weren’t able to book a cab,” she said.

Prachi shared that her family in Delhi had booked a cab that was supposed to arrive within 15 minutes, but it did not arrive, and they continued panicking. “I spoke to my husband, and the first thing he told me was, ‘Remember we spoke about Blinkit? We read somewhere that you can get an ambulance through Blinkit,’” she said.

The woman said she was ready to pay whatever amount the e-commerce platform would ask, as she only wanted an ambulance to arrive on time. However, she was astonished to learn that the service was completely free and was super “easy” to book, with no questions asked.

“There was this whole discretionary note saying, ‘Please use this service only if you actually need it,’ and as soon as I booked it, it was free of cost. I honestly wouldn’t have minded paying for the service because when a family member is in need, you really, really need help,” the woman claimed.

‘Felt I could help my family despite being in another city’ “It was so easy and so convenient—no random questions. I remember a few years ago, when my nani was admitted and we needed an ambulance, the ambulance providers would either quote ridiculous charges, not take calls, or not arrive on time. In moments like that, you feel so helpless and don’t know what to do,” she added.

Recalling the experience, she said, “I know we live in a very privileged world and often take things for granted, but the fact that there was an ambulance at my doorstep when I couldn’t even be there—I felt that I could at least help my family a little during that time, even though I was in a completely different city.”

She added that the incident left her shaken and grateful for the service. “I’m still in shock, but I just want to thank Blinkit for even thinking of and bringing out this service. You never know when someone might need help. God forbid anyone is ever in this situation, but practically speaking, when you do need it, it’s just a matter of opening Blinkit and having an ambulance at your doorstep within minutes.”

She further said the experience made her realise how many people were unaware of the facility. “I thought that if it helped me, it might help someone else too, because a lot of people I shared this experience with—even at work—weren’t aware that this service actually exists.”

Concluding her remarks, she said, “So, kudos to Team Blinkit. I’m still in shock.”