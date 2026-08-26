Mumbai woman quits corporate job, retires at 29 to slow life in Pune farm, here's how she did it

Early retirement is a dream for many in the corporate world. A 29-year-old has successfully achieved it after quitting her job in Mumbai. Instagram user Sneha Rajguru shared her journey of shifting to Pune and opening her farmhouse with her father, named BaapBeti Farms.

Early retirement at 29, woman shares steps to built farm life Talking about how she built a slower, farm life, Rajguru revealed four steps behind her idea of "retirement". It is centred around land, food, nature and a sustainable way of living. She wrote, "Do you dream of this life too? Follow along your journey can begin here."

The first step suggested by the user is to secure land. "Step 1, buy a small piece of land. Name it something that feels close to your heart like I did with BaapBeti Farms."

For the second step, she suggested people start by planting fruit trees. "They grow with you, need the least mehnat and will keep giving you fruits for years," she explained.

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Third, she suggested growing food. She shared how growing your own produce can help someone reduce food dependency. "So even if there's another situation like lockdown or a war, you're not dependent on anyone. Trust me, not even our government," she justified.

The final and fourth step is about being surrounded by nature. She suggested filling the land with flowers. "Trust me, when your mind sees beauty daily, it doesn't need hospitals," she said, before adding that it will help "soul, not just your stomach."

"Because retirement isn't about age, it's about choosing peace over pressure," she concluded her post on Instagram.

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Netizens react Her post has gained a lot of attention from netizens. Reacting to it, a user wrote in the comments, “Wanna do this before its declared illegal by government.” “Yes! I love this so much. Learn to be self sufficient. No one can take that skill away from you,” added another.

One more commented, “This is so inspiring. Retiring at 29 is amazing!! Blessings.”

Talking about opening her farm in Pune which also offers staycations, Sneha Rajguru shared that she bought the land in 2022 and converted into a farm of her dreams.

She had also shared in a different post, “For eight years, Bollywood was my world—until it led me to nature. Mumbai started to feel like a rat race, and one question kept running through my mind: Why are we here? That’s when I chose to create a life where we truly coexist with nature. Leaving wasn’t easy, but I stayed strong and built Baapbetifarm—a space to learn, experiment, and connect with incredible souls. And while I’ve embraced farming, I haven’t quit films—I’m now creating my own.”