Mumbai woman quits corporate job, retires at 29 to slow life in Pune farm, here's how she did it

Early retirement is a dream for many in the corporate world. A 29-year-old has successfully achieved it after quitting her job in Mumbai. Instagram user Sneha Rajguru shared her journey of shifting to Pune and opening her farmhouse with her father, named BaapBeti Farms.

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Early retirement at 29, woman shares steps to built farm life Talking about how she built a slower, farm life, Rajguru revealed four steps behind her idea of "retirement". It is centred around land, food, nature and a sustainable way of living. She wrote, "Do you dream of this life too? Follow along your journey can begin here."

The first step suggested by the user is to secure land. "Step 1, buy a small piece of land. Name it something that feels close to your heart like I did with BaapBeti Farms."

For the second step, she suggested people start by planting fruit trees. "They grow with you, need the least mehnat and will keep giving you fruits for years," she explained.

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Third, she suggested growing food. She shared how growing your own produce can help someone reduce food dependency. "So even if there's another situation like lockdown or a war, you're not dependent on anyone. Trust me, not even our government," she justified.

The final and fourth step is about being surrounded by nature. She suggested filling the land with flowers. "Trust me, when your mind sees beauty daily, it doesn't need hospitals," she said, before adding that it will help "soul, not just your stomach."

"Because retirement isn't about age, it's about choosing peace over pressure," she concluded her post on Instagram.

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Netizens react Her post has gained a lot of attention from netizens. Reacting to it, a user wrote in the comments, “Wanna do this before its declared illegal by government.” “Yes! I love this so much. Learn to be self sufficient. No one can take that skill away from you,” added another.

One more commented, “This is so inspiring. Retiring at 29 is amazing!! Blessings.”

Talking about opening her farm in Pune which also offers staycations, Sneha Rajguru shared that she bought the land in 2022 and converted into a farm of her dreams.

She had also shared in a different post, “For eight years, Bollywood was my world—until it led me to nature. Mumbai started to feel like a rat race, and one question kept running through my mind: Why are we here? That’s when I chose to create a life where we truly coexist with nature. Leaving wasn’t easy, but I stayed strong and built Baapbetifarm—a space to learn, experiment, and connect with incredible souls. And while I’ve embraced farming, I haven’t quit films—I’m now creating my own.”

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Disclaimer: This article is based on social media generated content and is intended only for informational and educational purposes. Live Mint couldn't independently verify its claim and doesn't endorse them.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.

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