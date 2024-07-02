Aakanksha Singh lost her diamond ring at Kempegowda International Airport but two CISF officials, Rajesh Singh and Vinay Kumar Rai, helped her find it. The post thanking the officials has gained over 24,000 views.

A Mumbai woman was all praises for the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officials at the Bengaluru airport as help her find her lost diamond ring. In a social media post, Aakanksha Singh shared that she had lost her diamond ring at the Kempegowda International Airport, but with the help of two CISF officials, she was able to find it. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the post, Aakanksha thanked two CISF officials -- Rajesh Singh and Vinay Kumar Rai for helping her and said it was their coordination and helping nature that helped her get her lost ring back.

In a June 30 post, the woman wrote: “Today at Kempegowda International Airport (@kempintairprtps), I lost my diamond ring. But with the help of Mr Rajesh Singh and Mr Vinay Kumar Rai from @CISFHQrs, I was able to find my ring." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"All thanks to their coordination and helping nature. Your help is highly appreciated," she added.

Her post that has gone viral has over 24,000 views.

CISF replied to her post and said that the force is always there to help and to ensure safe, secure and smooth travel. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Warm greetings from @CISFHQrs. CISF is always there to help & ensure your travel safe, secure and smooth. Thank you for your valuable feedback. It has been forwarded to CISF officers at the airport," CISF commented.

Netizens also reacted to Aakanksha, and hoped that the CISF 'financially' rewards the officials mentioned in the post

"I can definitely sense the sigh of relief by author of this X post. Bravo!!! We hope next generation learn some good lesson of this positive ending incident. We also urge CISF top management to reward these men financially," a user commented. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Another added, "Big salute to Mr Rajesh Singh and Mr Vinay Kumar Rai of CISF. Your dedication and timely assistance to trace the diamond ring of the passenger is well appreciated. Keep up the good work."

"CISF at airports area really some nice people out there from security forces," another user commented.

