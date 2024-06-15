Mumbai-Ahmedabad NH traffic chaos: Viral video shows vehicles crawling on highway, netizens call it ‘peak corruption’

With the onset of monsoon, several social media users expressed the plight of commuters who travel daily on Mumbai-Ahmedabad NH

Screenshot of the viral video of Mumbai-Ahmedabad national highway traffic chaos due to construction work
Screenshot of the viral video of Mumbai-Ahmedabad national highway traffic chaos due to construction work

Monsoon's arrival in Mumbai has brought a range of trouble daily commuters on Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway. The first episode of monsoon showers left motorists struggling on the NH with potholes and waterlogging. Several videos of long traffic jam due to under-construction work in multiple stretches of the national highway have gone viral on the internet.

In the video, dumpers, cars and bikes can be seen navigating through a small portion of the road, as most of the area is marred by waterlogging and pot holes.

According to a Hindustan Times report, season's first rainfall, which lasted for nearly ten minutes, resulted in a chaotic situation on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway near Ghodbunder Road in Thane, on Saturday.

However, the exact date and time of the video shared on social media platform X, could not be identified. The video was shared by social media user Diwakar Sharma on 14 June. In one day, the video has received more than 482100 views and thousands of comments. 

