Mumbai-Ahmedabad NH traffic chaos: Viral video shows vehicles crawling on highway, netizens call it ‘peak corruption’

Monsoon's arrival in Mumbai has brought a range of trouble daily commuters on Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway. The first episode of monsoon showers left motorists struggling on the NH with potholes and waterlogging. Several videos of long traffic jam due to under-construction work in multiple stretches of the national highway have gone viral on the internet.

In the video, dumpers, cars and bikes can be seen navigating through a small portion of the road, as most of the area is marred by waterlogging and pot holes.

According to a Hindustan Times report, season's first rainfall, which lasted for nearly ten minutes, resulted in a chaotic situation on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway near Ghodbunder Road in Thane, on Saturday.