Munawar Faruqui: Bigg Boss winner appears on Star vs Food Survival: How to watch Season 2 online

Munawar Faruqui joins chef Ranveer Brar in the new episode of Star vs Food Survival Season 2, premiering November 11. Set in Meghalaya's jungles, the episode combines survival challenges with personal introspection, showcasing Munawar's humour and growth through experiences in the wild.

Published12 Nov 2024, 01:51 PM IST
This episode combines survival skills with moments of personal introspection, as Munawar’s wit adds a lighthearted touch to the rugged adventure.

Munawar Faruqui is all set to bring his distinctive humour and charm to the wild in the latest episode of Star vs Food Survival Season 2. Teaming up with renowned chef Ranveer Brar, the duo faces the challenges of the dense jungles of Meghalaya.

According to an official release, premiering on November 11 on discovery+ and Discovery Channel, this episode combines survival skills with moments of personal introspection, as Munawar’s wit adds a lighthearted touch to the rugged adventure.

Munawar Faruqui said, “I never imagined I’d find myself in a jungle eating silkworms or sleeping in a cave. But this journey was more than just survival—it was about letting go of fear and embracing the unknown. It reminded me how powerful it can be to stay calm and keep going, no matter what’s around you.”

Before Munawar, Star Vs Food Survival Season 2 featured Kartik Aaryan and Shikhar Dhawan.

Ranveer Brar said, “Every survival journey has its twists, and Munawar truly brought his own magic to this one. Seeing him face the jungle and open up about his life was inspiring. Just like our plan to spend the night in the cave, sometimes life doesn’t go as planned, but somehow, it all works out in the end.”

The official release noted that Munawar opened up about the profound shifts in his perspective, particularly his growth as a father. He also shared his experience in jail, contrasting it with his time in the jungle. Munawar expressed that, despite the harshness of jungle nights, they offered a sense of freedom and hope far greater than any night spent in confinement.

Munawar gained significant popularity as a contestant on the 17th season of Big Boss on Colors TV. His presence in the Bigg Boss house garnered considerable attention from the moment he joined it.

First Published:12 Nov 2024, 01:51 PM IST
