Munjya Box Office Collection Day 4: Bollywood horror-comedy movie collects ₹23 crore

Munjya Box Office Collection Day 4: Bollywood movie Munjya, directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and produced by Maddock Films, was released in theatres on June 7. In its first four days, the horror-comedy has collected ₹23 crore at the Indian box office. The movie stars Abhay Verma, Sharvari and Mona Singh.

On its release day, the movie collected ₹4 crore. The numbers got higher the following day, collecting ₹7.25 crore. On Sunday, the business was even better with ₹8 crore. As per early estimates, the movie collected ₹3.75 crore on Monday.

Collecting ₹23 crore in just four days looks promising for the movie since, as per media reports, it has been made with ₹25 crore.

Maddock Films, founded by producer-director Dinesh Vijan, earlier produced another horror comedy, Bhediya. The movie, starring Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, and Abhishek Banerjee, collected over ₹100 crore at the box office. According to media reports, the movie was made with ₹50 crore.

On Instagram, Dhawan earlier asked fans not to miss the post-credit scene in Munjya. He shared a clip from Munjya. In the video, his character, Bhaskar from Bhediya, covers himself with leaves behind a rock. Banerjee's character, Janardhan, helps by giving him some clothes.

What is Munjya? Munjya is the Marathi name for Upanayana (sacred thread) ceremony performed with Hindu Brahmin boys, typically around adolescence. In this ceremony, the boy wears a cotton sacred thread over his left shoulder and under his right arm as he starts the Brahmacharya.

Then, there is the Sod Munjya ceremony, celebrating the transition from Brahmacharya to family life. According to popular Hindu culture, if a man dies unmarried after his Munjya ceremony but before his Sod Munjya, he becomes a Munjya spirit.

The Bollywood movie is based on the belief that these spirits dwell in peepal trees or near wells. This makes people afraid of going near wells or peepal trees at night.