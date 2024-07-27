Munjya movie OTT release date: When and how to watch the Bollywood movie online?

  • Munjya movie OTT release date is out. It has a star studded cast, including Sharvari Wagh, Abhay Verma, Mona Singh, and Sathyaraj

Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal
Published27 Jul 2024, 12:17 PM IST
Munjya OTT release date: Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, and produced by Maddock Films, the Bollywood movie Munjya was released in theatres on June 7, 2024.

With its star studded cast, including Sharvari Wagh, Abhay Verma, Mona Singh, and Sathyaraj, the horror-comedy had earned 23 crore just within the first four days of its release.

Munjya movie collection

While there have been dips and rises across the span of daily sales, Munjya movie has earned a total of 101.6 crore. The movie had managed to collect Rs4 crore, right on its release date. The numbers had increased the following day, collecting 7.25 crore.

Dinesh Vijan founded Maddock Films, had earlier produced another horror comedy, Bhediya. Starring Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, and Abhishek Banerjee, the movie had earned over 100 crore at the box office. According to media reports, the movie was made with Rs50 crore.

Producer-director Dhawan had earlier asked fans not to miss the post-credit scene in Munjya. He shared a clip from Munjya. In the video, Dhawan’s character, Bhaskar from Bhediya, camouflages himself with leaves, and hides behind a rock. Banerjee's character, Janardhan, helps by giving him offering him some clothes.

Munjya OTT release date

Munjya is the Marathi name for Upanayana (sacred thread), or the ‘thread ceremony’ performed only for Hindu Brahmin boys, typically around adolescence. As legend has it, after death, the spirits of these boys haunt peepal trees. The Bollywood movie is based on the belief that these spirits dwell in peepal trees or near wells. This makes people afraid of going near wells or peepal trees at night.

Scheduled to stream on Disney+ Hotstar around August-September 2024, Munjhya’s OTT release will offer Bollywood fans to be scared, and tickled to death, at the same time.

Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk.

First Published:27 Jul 2024, 12:17 PM IST
