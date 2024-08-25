Horror-comedy movie Munjya, inspired by Marathi folklore, is now available for online streaming. The Bollywood movie, directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, was released in June. It features actors like Sharvari, Abhay Verma, Mona Singh and Sathyaraj. Check where and how to watch it online on OTT.

Disney+ Hotstar has said in a social media post on August 23 that the movie is now available for streaming on its platform. It shared the update through an Instagram post that included a motion poster of Sharvari and Abhay Verma. In the film, Sharvari plays the role of Bella, also known as Munni.

Munjya is a part of the horror-comedy universe created by Dinesh Vijan, the founder of Maddock Films. Other movies in the universe include Stree and Bhediya.

Stree 2, a sequel to the original, has been running successful in theatres. The movie, starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor among others, has already minted ₹485 crore gross worldwide, as per Sacnilk.

As per reports, Bhediya 2 is also in the works. The original movie starred Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon, with Abhishek Banerjee playing a common link between Stree 2 and Bhediya.

Munjya, the latest entry in Dinesh Vijan’s horror-comedy movie universe, earned ₹125 crore gross worldwide while it was made with a budget of around ₹50 crore.

Varun Dhawan's update Varun Dhawan previously advised his fans to stay for the post-credit scene in the movie Munjya. He posted a short video featuring his character, Bhaskar from Bhediya, blending in with his surroundings by using leaves and taking cover behind a rock.

Another character, Janardhan, played by Banerjee, assists by providing Bhaskar with some clothes.