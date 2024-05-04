Car accident in Uttarakhand: 5 killed, 1 critical in Mussoorie, crash video goes viral
Mussoorie accident: The local officials present at the accident location revealed that three people lost their lives on the spot while the other three were taken to the hospital with serious injuries
At least five people were killed when their car met with an accident in Uttarakhand's Mussoorie on Saturday. The accident occurred after the driver lost control of the car and it fell into a deep ditch near Pani Wala Band on Mussoorie Dehradun Marg Jhadipani Road. The police have informed that five people have lost their lives in the accident while one is seriously injured.