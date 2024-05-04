At least five people were killed when their car met with an accident in Uttarakhand's Mussoorie on Saturday. The accident occurred after the driver lost control of the car and it fell into a deep ditch near Pani Wala Band on Mussoorie Dehradun Marg Jhadipani Road. The police have informed that five people have lost their lives in the accident while one is seriously injured.

As per the reports, four students of IMS Unison University in Dehradun and one from Dehradun Institute of Technology University came to Mussoorie for a trip when the accident happened. The injured girl was rushed to a nearby hospital, and her condition remains critical, the police said.

“Five people died after a car lost control and fell into a deep ditch near Pani Wala Band on Mussoorie Dehradun Marg Jhadipani Road. Four boys and two girls studying at Dehradun IMS College had come to Mussoorie for a trip. 5 people have died in the accident while a girl named Nancy is seriously injured. She is undergoing treatment and her condition remains critical," SP City Pramod Kumar told news agency ANI.

The local officials present at the accident location revealed that three people lost their lives on the spot while the other three were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. At least two more succumbed to their injuries during treatment, while one continues to remain critical.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed grief at the loss of lives in the accident. "Received the painful news about the death of five persons in an unfortunate road accident in Mussoorie. Pray for peace to the departed souls and strength to their families to bear the pain," Dhami said in a post on X.

The deceased have been named as Aman Singh Rana, aged 22; Dingyansh Pratap Bhati, 23; Tanuja Rawat, 22; Ashutosh Tiwari; and Hridayansh Chandra, 24. Meanwhile, 24-year-old Nayanshri is currently receiving medical care in a hospital.

(With inputs from agencies)

