Mussoorie comes to a standstill as 71 Lamborghinis cruise through streets, netizens ask, ’Who needs a theme park…’

Livemint
Updated30 Sep 2024, 10:20 PM IST
Lamborghinis in Mussoorie.
Lamborghinis in Mussoorie.(Instagram/@sirishchandran)

Bustling with tourists and locals alike, hills of Mussoorie transformed into a playground for supercar enthusiasts. Recently, an astonishing convoy of 71 Lamborghinis cruised through the streets of this iconic hill station, reported Hindustan Times quoting a journalist Sirish Chandran who shared the video on his Instagram profile.

In the video, that opens to the bustling streets of Mussoorie and suddenly a line-up of Lamborghinis has brought the city to a complete standstill.

Not only the car enthusiasts but also intrigued locals eager to capture the spectacle of the impressive convoy that was part of the Lamborghini Giro.

The thunderous roars of the engines filled the air of the hill station and created an electrifying atmosphere that captivated everyone in attendance.

Chandran captioned the post, “71 Lamborghinis bringing Mussoorie to a standstill. Insane local admin support to stop all traffic for the Lamborghini Giro convoy. If you’ve ever driven through Mussoorie town, you’ll know traffic is wild, and to get this supercar convoy through that is some mad organisation. Also, the joy that a Lambo convoy brings to everybody’s faces. Unbelievable. After all, deep inside, we are all 8-year-olds in love with loud, flashy extrovert cars.”

Here's the video:

Following the video was uploaded, it has garnered nearly three million views and several people commented on the post.

Here are few comments:

One user exclaimed, “This is the definition of living life in the fast lane!”

A third observer quipped, “Talk about a car enthusiast's dream come true!”

“Only in India can you see this kind of luxury on the streets!” commented the third.

One enthusiastic user shared, “Who needs a theme park when you have 71 Lamborghinis?” while another added, “This just makes me want to get my own Lambo!”

Someonw wrote, “How does stopping traffic to let some super cars pass work? Just want to understand.”

First Published:30 Sep 2024, 10:20 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsMussoorie comes to a standstill as 71 Lamborghinis cruise through streets, netizens ask, ’Who needs a theme park…’

