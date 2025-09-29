Must-watch viral moments from India-Pakistan Asia Cup Final: From Bumrah's fighter-jet celebration to imaginary trophy

India’s thrilling win over Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 final was as much about the cricket as it was about the moments that unfolded off the pitch. From a politically charged award ceremony snub to playful celebrations and social-media banter, Team India gave fans plenty to talk about. The match, played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, ended with India chasing down 147 runs to secure their record-extending ninth Asia Cup title. But it was the viral clips and cheeky gestures that kept social media buzzing long after the last ball.

Advertisement

Here are 5 viral moments from the India Vs Pak final: Jasprit Bumrah’s “fighter-jet” celebration The India-Pakistan rivalry saw another dramatic twist when Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Haris Rauf. The wicket was already significant, but Bumrah’s “fighter-jet” celebration added extra spice, a cheeky response to Rauf’s earlier on-field gesture. The moment electrified the crowd, amplifying the charged atmosphere of the final.

Advertisement

Indian team refuses trophy from PCB chief In an unprecedented scene, India declined to accept the Asia Cup trophy and winners’ medals from Asian Cricket Council (ACC) President and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi. The team had requested Emirates Cricket Board Vice-Chairman Khalid Al Zarooni to present the award instead. When Naqvi insisted on doing it himself, the players refused, receiving only individual awards from other officials. The stand-off left the formal ceremony incomplete and quickly became one of the most talked-about incidents of the night.

Advertisement

Celebrating with an imaginary trophy India may have skipped the official trophy handover, but that didn’t stop them from celebrating. The players staged a mock ceremony on the field, lifting an “imaginary trophy” amid cheers and laughter. Adding to the fun, Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya shared trophy emoji-laden posts on social media, making light of the unusual situation.

Advertisement

Team stays glued to phones during ceremony Another clip that went viral showed the Indian players sprawled on the ground, scrolling through their phones, while PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi stood waiting with the trophy. The team’s laid-back response to the tense situation turned the award ceremony into an unexpectedly humorous spectacle, earning amused reactions from fans online.

Arshdeep Singh recreates viral Pakistani meme The celebrations continued in the dressing room, where Arshdeep Singh and Tilak Varma gave fans another viral moment. Arshdeep playfully recreated the famous Pakistani meme, “Final match you perform, what’s happening?” with Tilak — the star of the night with his unbeaten 69 off 53 balls. Tilak’s witty replies, ranging from “Nothing happening” to “A lot happening,” perfectly summed up India’s mood after clinching the title.

Advertisement

India clinched the Asia Cup 2025 with a five-wicket win, reaching 150/5 in the final over. Tilak Varma’s composed knock and Shivam Dube’s quickfire 33 off 22 balls proved decisive, with their 60-run stand steering India to victory. Beyond the cricket, though, it was the team’s lighthearted defiance and social-media-friendly antics that made this final one to remember.