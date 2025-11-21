'My body runs like an 18-year-old’: Anti-Ageing mogul Bryan Johnson,48, shares biomarkers in viral post

US tech entrepreneur and anti-ageing influencer Bryan Johnson, known for spending millions each year to reverse his biological age, has claimed that at 48, many of his vital health markers resemble that of an 18-year-old. Johnson, who runs the longevity start-up Blueprint, credited strict sleep habits, nutrition, exercise and the elimination of “bad habits” for what he calls the “80/20” of his regimen.

Johnson shared a detailed list of his biomarkers on X, writing: “I’m 48 but in many ways my body runs like an 18-year-old… If you’re in a good place, keep it up. If you’re struggling, take the first step; it’s always the hardest and always worth it.”

He listed several metrics he says fall in the top percentile ranges for men and even teenagers, including:

Muscle: 98th percentile

Body fat: 98th percentile optimal

Bone mineral density: 99th percentile across all ages

Resting heart rate: equivalent to an elite athlete

Fertility and sexual function: top 99th percentile

Blood pressure: lower than 90% of 18-year-olds

Vascular function: similar to a late teen

Blood glucose and sugar control: better than most 18–25-year-olds

Sleep metrics: comparable to individuals aged 18–29

DNA biological age markers: telomere age between 10–15 years He also highlighted grip strength in the top 5% across all ages and listed several other markers he claims outperform much younger adults.

Internet Reacts: “Bio Markers Don’t Make You 18” Johnson’s post quickly went viral, inviting both admiration and scepticism.

One user wrote, “You may not have figured out ‘how to not die’ but you’ve shown what it takes to be a 1% human biologically.”

Another questioned the comparison, asking, “That’s amazing, but does your body really run like an 18-year-old?”

A third chimed in more critically: “Just because biomarkers say you’re 18 doesn’t make you 18. Get in a boxing ring with a fit 18–26-year-old and the difference will show… and that’s okay! Life is valuable because it’s temporary.”

Johnson’s Recent ‘Magic Mushrooms’ Experiment Johnson has regularly made headlines for his unconventional longevity routines. Last week, the 48-year-old revealed that he took a five-gram dose of magic mushrooms as part of his research into ageing and brain health.

Sharing the experience on X, he wrote: “Yes, this trip changed me… People assume I’m fearful of death. I’m not. In my darkest days of depression, I reconciled with death.”

He added that he would share more once he had time to reflect on the experience.