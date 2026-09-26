‘My boss says this is AI’: Indian MD in UAE gifts iPhone to employees; social media reacts to viral video

A viral video is winning hearts across social media platforms now. It features Haseena Nishad, a Kerala-born UAE company managing director. Her husband, Nishad Hussain, also appears in this heartwarming clip.

The video shows employees standing with wrapped gift boxes. They eagerly unwrap these boxes one by one. Some employees find iPhones inside their surprise boxes. Others discover only chocolate bars instead.

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But the video has a beautiful twist ending. Another employee later distributes iPhones to everyone else. Even those who got chocolates received iPhones. So, every single employee ends up getting a piece.

Haseena Nishad shared this video on her Instagram account. She wrote that success comes from employee dedication and spirit. She said every contribution would move the company forward.

“As Managing Director, I believe true success comes from our people’s dedication, positive spirit, and collective strength! Every effort, every idea, and every contribution plays an important role in moving us forward!” Haseena wrote on Instagram.

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“I encourage each of you to believe in your potential, embrace every opportunity to grow, and continue supporting one another! Let us keep raising our standards, facing challenges with confidence, and striving together for greater achievements! Our strength is our people, and our possibilities are limitless!” she added.

Nishad Hussain moved to the UAE from India back in 2008. He soon established the World Star Holding company in Abu Dhabi. He later opened a new headquarters in Sharjah.

His official website states that he now runs a multimillion-dollar company. Haseena Nishad joined him in the UAE after their marriage. She has supported his business journey ever since then.

Eventually, she was named managing director of the company. This company reportedly employs thousands of workers across the UAE.

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Social media reactions Social media users were highly impressed by the surprise gesture.

“Lucky employees, not because of the iPhone, but how the management treats their staff,” wrote one user.

“My boss is saying this is AI,” quipped another user.

Another user commented, “No company that supported the staff has gone back so far. Masha Allah, may you be courageous.”

“When will there be someone to give me like this?” wondered another user.

“Sometimes, life disappoints us for a moment just to surprise us with something much better. A Dairy Milk may bring a little disappointment, but an iPhone can turn that same moment into unforgettable happiness. Life works the same way,” wrote one user.

One user wrote, “Please let me know if there is any vacancy.”

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“Speechless!” one user simply exclaimed.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity.



Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.