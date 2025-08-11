‘My employer deducted 20% salary,’ claims Reddit user over client's unpaid dues, netizens say, ‘not surprising’

A Reddit user working in the sales department for a freight forwarding company shared an incident in which 20% of their salary was deducted because a client did not settle their dues. The user also claimed that no written notice was given regarding the pay cut or any policy mentioning this rule.

The user wrote, “Hi everyone, I’m working in a sales role for a freight forwarding company. This month, my employer deducted 20% of my salary, stating that it’s because one of my client hasn’t paid our outstanding dues.”

“I never received anything in writing. The only “notice” I had was a verbal conversation with my Head of Department, Even this Policy or rule is not mentioned in HR Policy or on my appointment letter,” the user added.

Highlighting the impact of the salary cut, the user sought suggestions to resolve this issue.

“This deduction is significant for me financially, and I’m unsure whether it’s legal for an employer to reduce an employee’s pay due to a client’s non payment. Any guidance or advice would be appreciated,” the user wrote.

Replying to one of the comments, the user further shared details of the contract with the client.

“Payment terms with client is 30 Day we were handling their Cargo regularly but due to Fund issues client is not paying and asking for more time to pay dues. So my company decided to deduct 20% of my salary every month till we get the payment,” the user said.

Netizens react Reacting to the post, several users shared their ideas to resolve the issue, while some called out the company.

One of the users commented, “Not surprising - literally millions of freight forwarding companies out there and margins are super slim. Not sure how to help with your salary but I would advise finding a different industry."

Another user suggested, “Ask them this in writing…use that to take necessary action you appointment letter is the only document that defines the rule of deduction and rebate if it’s not there they can’t…random policy cant enable them to deduct unless they communicate in writing and you accept it!”