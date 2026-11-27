A prolonged SpiceJet flight delay left a grieving passenger pleading with airline staff at an airport as he struggled to reach home in time for his father's last rites.

A video of the incident, shared by Yash Dabas, president of the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU), showed the distressed passenger asking ground staff for help while other travellers waited amid the disruption.

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In the video, Yash was seen confronting SpiceJet employees as a crowd gathered at the airport. Pointing towards the flight information display, he said, “You can see that the flight to Patna is supposed to depart from gate number 34, but boarding hasn’t started yet.”

As the passenger broke down, Yash questioned the airline's handling of the delay.

“Ek beta apne baap ke antim sanskaar pe nahi pahunch paa raha hai, kyun itna bada paap le rahe ho (A son is unable to reach his father's funeral. Why are you committing such a grave sin)?” he told the ground staff.

He also questioned why the airline continued accepting bookings if it allegedly lacked the resources to operate flights as scheduled.

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“Jab aapke paas sansadhan nahi hai, toh phir booking kyun le rahe ho (If you don't have the resources, why are you accepting bookings)?”

Meanwhile, the passenger was seen showing a video on his phone and pleading with the airline staff for assistance.

“Mere papa ki death ho gayi hai. Humko pohacha dijiye (My father has passed away. Please get me there).”

Yash Dabas criticises SpiceJet over passenger's ordeal Sharing the video on social media, Yash criticised SpiceJet over the distress caused to passengers and called for accountability from the airline.

“Shame on you for putting passengers through such distress. A grieving son, trying to reach home after his father’s demise, was left struggling amid prolonged flight delays. Take responsibility. Show some accountability and compassion,” he wrote, tagging the airline.

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Watch the viral video here:

SpiceJet faces operational and financial challenges The latest incident comes amid a series of disruptions affecting SpiceJet's operations. Earlier this month, chaos erupted at Delhi airport after a SpiceJet flight scheduled to operate from Delhi to Mumbai on November 19 was delayed for hours before being cancelled, according to India Today.

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The disruption led to confrontations between frustrated passengers and airline employees as travellers demanded answers.

The airline's operational difficulties have also raised concerns about its ability to maintain services. SpiceJet's crisis has reached a critical point, with the cash-strapped carrier left with just five operational aircraft against a fleet of nearly 50 on paper, Business Today reported.

On November 22, the Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) urged the government to intervene urgently in the airline's ongoing financial and operational crisis, warning of potential implications for aviation safety.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.