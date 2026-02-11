'My greed cost me everything': MBA grad's Reddit confession on losing ₹1.5 lakh per month salary

A Reddit post by a user identified as Tasty_Measurement929 has struck a chord online after the individual detailed how a “mere 5000 rs” mistake led to the loss of a high-paying job and triggered a downward financial spiral.

In the post, shared on a r/Indianworkforce, the user wrote, “I am an MBA grad from a good institute. I had my dream job and role at a good FMCG for 2 years. But Things went downhill because i messed up at work and was terminated. It happened because i faked reimbursements. I Lost everything for a mere 5000 rs. My greed cost me everything.”

Also Read | Reddit user quits job after boss rejects leave, WhatsApp chat goes viral

The individual said they were previously earning ₹1.5 lakh per month before being dismissed. After a brief stint at a startup — where they were reportedly laid off within 15 days due to downsizing — they described struggling with shame, stress and uncertainty.

“From earning 1.5LPM, I went to 0,” the post read. Nearly a year later, the user said they accepted a new role at ₹50,000 per month — a reported 65% pay cut — just to stabilise finances. According to the post, the current salary barely covers PG rent and education loan EMIs, with fears of default looming in six months if the situation does not improve.

“It is not hard work i am running from, but the uncertainty that working in a startup brings. What if the start up fails and i am let go again?” the user wrote.

The post goes beyond job loss. It speaks about reputational damage, mental health strain and the long shadow of professional misconduct. “I have messed up and really need help on what i can do to reduce my stress… I have messed up badly and i own my mistake. But is there really no way out?” the user added.

The post also highlights how quickly financial stability can erode, even for those who previously saved and built buffers.

Social media reacts The Reddit thread drew a mix of responses.

A user wrote, “OP, you’ve owned your mistake honestly, and that already says a lot about your character. It’s actually very rare to see people truly own up to their mistakes in the corporate world….One bad call doesn’t cancel your entire career or who you are as a person. Right now, the focus should just be survival and stability….maybe look for safer, more stable roles in established organisations….This is just a bad phase, but it won’t last forever. Stay strong.”

Another user wrote, “Start interviewing for better roles while you are working in the startup . This way you will be prepared for any eventuality. If you get a new offer take it.”

“OP, people who are scamming crores and hundreds of crores are sleeping peacefully in this country. Everyone makes mistakes, how they learn from it is the difference. You are a good person. You have a job now, focus on it, forget the past. Develop new skills, build networks, treat this as a speed bump, not as a wall. With work,skills, and a bit of luck you will be back where you want to be,” the third wrote on Reddit.

The fourth wrote, “My friends have faked receipts, but I never did. I hope you find some solution OP. But OP I'll suggest that you talk to the bank and request them to increase the tenure if possible, it would reduce the EMI burden. Meanwhile I would say apply aggressively at other firms for a better job, why don't you ask for referrals from your college alumni?”