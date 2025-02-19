‘My job is in trouble, pls understand’: Man claims ’emotional atyaachaar’ from bank’s salesperson. Here’s what happened

A Reddit user shared an experience of interacting with a salesperson from IndusInd Bank, claiming that the latter would lose the job if the customer did not apply for a credit card.

The user, who initially planned to get a credit card, decided not to opt for it later. Upon rejecting the request for a credit card, the salesperson started emotionally blackmailing the user.

What did the Reddit post say? "I was contacted by a salesperson from IndusInd for the Legend CC. Though initially I agreed to opt for it, I later realised that having that card even though LTF (lifetime free credit card) is not worth it for me. This I mentioned it to her that I’m no longer interested.

And then starts this emotional atyaachaar 🥲🥲

She’s hell bent on guilt tripping me that she’s going to lose her job cuz I rejected a CC(credit card) (sic)," the user wrote.

While describing the incident on Reddit, the user shared a screenshot of the conversation with the salesperson.

Salesperson's request "Hi sir have u completed the vkyc sir

Hi sir Priya Here from indusind bank trying to reach u sir pls respond.. have u completed the vkyc sir ...bcod ur application my job is into trouble sir pls understand (sic)," the screenshot read.

Reddit user shares a screenshot of the incident.

Social media reacts Several Reddit users created the post, and many claimed that a similar incident had happened to them as well.

One of the users commented, "The same thing happened to me. I just told them that you are not cut out for this job since you failed to convince me to get a useless card and that was too a paid card. Get a different job. You are not cut out for sales.

The user added, "Then a few months later, the same person called and told me that they got a job in customer service in the same bank. Apparently when they reviewed my call recording, the manager called them and issued a transfer to customer service. They thanked me. I honestly thought they would've been fired but glad it went differently. That manager is a good guy."

Another user said, “Yes bank same case happened with me. I was trying to apply for rio credit card rupay she tried to apply for something else. I filled all details and then dint do vkyc for few days she was like pls do it , I will help u make lifetime free by doing rent payment from her side. I refused. Cuz of that my rio card was pending and one day I get message that rio card has been dispatched I dint even so vkyc neither do I have a bank acct. Since it was a lifetime free card I kept it. Btw it's sad but it's always better to ignore (sic).”

“If her job is at risk just because of you, she's not a very good salesperson. I would reply this if someone said that to me,” one of the users commented.