‘My kindest baby’: BTS member Jungkook goes live to eat burger, fries; fans go head over heels | Watch video

BTS member Jungkook impressed fans with his thoughtful message to a food delivery person. the South Korean singer ordered food during a Weverse live broadcast on October 30.

In the session, Jungkook streamed from his room. He was still deciding what to order and finally chose Shake Shack’s chicken bites and a burger.

While placing the order, he left a note saying, “Please make the burger deliciously. I wish you prosperity. Drive safely.”

Fans were deeply moved by his gesture. According to them, he not only gave cooking instructions but also wished success to someone he didn’t know personally. They praised his humility and kindness.

“I love him so so so much y'all don't understand,” wrote one fan.

“My kindest baby,” exclaimed another.

“Every time I think i can’t love him more than i already do and he proves me wrong,” came from another.

“There's so much kindness and sweetness in him,” reacted another fan.

“Why is he so adorable!” reacted another fan.

Jungkook promised to show his food to his fans once he received the food delivery. In his second Weverse live, Jungkook streamed from his balcony.

He opened the packets of his food delivery and shared with his fans what he was eating. He earlier said that the session was meant to be a mukbang, not a chat. However, he ended up talking cheerfully throughout, making fans laugh.

The BTS member unboxed his meal, showing the hamburger he had ordered.

“A scar on my leg? I don't know. Maybe I got hurt in the military. Did I? Or maybe not? No, this is not a broadcast where we chat,” he said while eating his burger.

“So cute that we are on our little picnic date with JK and he shares with us,” commented one fan.

Some fans were mesmerised by his clothes while some were head over heels even for his tattooed hands.

Jungkook's earlier live videos A day before his latest Weverse live, Jungkook had already gone live twice. There, he played PC games and opened boxes of Kancho cookies.

