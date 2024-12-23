The woman confessed her love for podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia in a viral Instagram post that featured “Tujhme Rab dikhta hai” song.

A fan of YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, popularly known as BeerBiceps, has stormed the social media platform Instagram with videos of her worshipping and adoring the YouTuber. In one video, she is seen dressed up as a bride and worshipping a photo of him.

She even confessed her love for him in Instagram post that featured "Tujhme Rab dikhta hai" song.

"Many people may mock me and make fun of me for this. Some people may label me as crazy and Delusional. But, I love you beyond time, space, and eternity, @ranveerallahbadia," the post read.

She further wrote, "Last year, I promised you that I would never marry anyone unless it’s you, and that’s what I am standing by with this action."

"Long ago, I closed all other options for marriage in my mind, and now I have executed that decision in the physical world," the woman said.

"I am deeply committed, devoted, and dedicated only to you, My Swami. Now, it's either you or no one," she emphasized.

Based on her Instagram posts, it could be made that she called Ranveer her "swamy. She even has a tattoo of Ranveer's name on the left side near her arm. "Swamilicious vibes only," she captioned the series of photographs.

In another post, she wrote “Swami, my love for you is both loud and silent. My loud love is what I express only for you on social media, where the world can see. My silent love is quite devotion and shenanigans just between you and me..."

Many on social media criticized the woman, labelling her actions as "creepy" and "problematic". One user commented, "i thought it was a skit 😭"