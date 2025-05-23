Name changes for Mysore Pak with ‘patriotic alternatives’: Social media calls it ‘high level of stupidity’

Tyohaar Sweets, a popular sweet shop in Jaipur, has changed the names of its traditional sweets apparently to show national pride. The word ‘Pak’, which is often used in Indian sweet names, has been replaced with ‘Shree’.

For example, Moti Pak is now Moti Shree, and Mysore Pak is now Mysore Shree. The shop’s owner, Anjali Jain, said this change was made to spread the feeling of patriotism among citizens, not just soldiers.

“We decided to remove ‘Pak’ from the names of our sweets and replace it with more culturally resonant and patriotic alternatives," she told Local18.

Jain’s initiative seems to have gone well with its tagline, “OrdinaryIsBoring - Tyohaar don't do ordinary."

She added that many customers were uncomfortable with the word ‘Pak’ after recent tensions with Pakistan. The emotion was even more intense after the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor.

Tyohaar Sweets is known for its special sweets, including gold and silver-covered delicacies. These sweets are now called Swarn Shree and Chandi Shree.

Social media reactions Social media users reacted to the name change.

“Who is going to tell them that Pak in Mysore Pak, Moti Pak, Aam Pak etc. is from paak, a Kannada word which means 'sweet condiment' and it shares the same root as Hindi paag (sugar syrup)? The shared root for both words is Sanskrit Pakka (cooked, ripe, baked),” wrote one user on Reddit.

“The reason for this change among shopkeepers is 99% WhatsApp forwards. And, ladies and gentlemen, introducing Reason 34, why you shouldn't graduate from WhatsApp University,” commented another.

Another commented, “Crowd pulling, Pak & Paak has a lot of difference.”

“This reflects the limited understanding of religion and culture prevalent in the country today. Consequently, terms like "Paaka Kala" may be misconstrued as the art of Pakistan, and "Paaka Shastra" as the scriptures of Pakistan. High level of Stupidity going on in this country,” came from an X (formerly Twitter) user.

Another user reacted, “Every day, the collective IQ of this country goes down with stories like these!”

“Did You Know? Mysore Pak was first prepared in the royal kitchens of the Mysore Palace by a cook named Kakasura Madappa during the reign of Krishnaraja Wodeyar IV,” informed another.

Karachi Bakery faces the heat After India’s Operation Sindoor targeted terror camps in Pakistan, Karachi Bakery outlets in Telangana faced protests. Some groups demanded a name change, saying Indian shops should not use Pakistani city names.