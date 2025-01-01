Viral video: Recording footage from the window when your flight is zooming past the clouds is very common. So is trying to associate cloud shapes with familiar objects from our lives. But a recent viral video of clouds shows something unfamiliar, and has left social media confused on what it actually is.

“A passenger on a commercial airline captures what appears to be multiple beings standing on cloud cover, what is going on?” stated a self-proclaimed paranormal expert, Myra Moor, while posting the video on her X account. She also added several hashtags such as #paranormal, #aliens to her video post.

The video was purportedly filmed by a plane passenger on a commercial airline. A close look at the video shows what looks like two human beings standing on cloud cover. The camera then pans to show several other such figures in the sky.

‘Are those angels…’ The viral video has garnered nearly 5 million views on X. While many claimed those could either be angels, or sky scrapers poking into the sky, several others gave logical explanations stating that it could be smoke stacks.

“That’s wild. Are those angels? Something big is coming. 2025 is going to be a crazy year. Buckle up,” commented one user.

Some other users refused to believe the video was real.

“I don’t believe it. If a normal human was recording this we would be zoomed in staring straight at the things until the plane was out of sight,” added another user.

‘Steam rising from exhaust stacks…’ “It is a fog layer, and you are seeing steam rising from exhaust stacks,” an X user explained.

Also Read | Squid Game 2 comes to Mumbai: Indian influencers fight for survival

Another person shared a similar response: “I got an answer from a highly experienced pilot, ‘Probably smoke stacks or cooling towers below the cloud layer. Looks like a very low fog layer. And this isn't the tower itself but the actual steam coming out of them rising above the fog.’”