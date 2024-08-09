Nag Panchami 2024: Puja muhurat, significance, wishes, WhatsApp messages, Facebook status, images that you can share

Nag Panchami celebrations in the Indian subcontinent include devotees offering prayers to Lord Shiva and Nag, with rituals to honour serpent gods. Puja muhurat is early on Friday morning, ending Saturday.

Livemint
Published9 Aug 2024, 12:03 AM IST
Nag Panchami 2024: Puja muhurat, significance, wishes, WhatsApp messages, Facebook status, images that you can share
Nag Panchami 2024: Puja muhurat, significance, wishes, WhatsApp messages, Facebook status, images that you can share(ANI)

People across the Indian subcontinent will celebrate Nag Panchami on Friday with devotees thronging temples to offer their prayers to Lord Shiva and Nag. The puja muhurat will occur early on Friday morning with the panchami tithi ending on Saturday. Nag Panchami is also celebrated by a significant number of devotees in Nepal.

The occasion is marked by several rituals to honour the serpent gods — including the offer of sweets and flowers to snake idols and images. In some parts of the country devotees can also be seen offering milk to live cobras.

Puja Muhurat
The Nag Panchami tithi will begin at 12:36 pm on August 9 and end the next day. The puja muhurat will extend from 5:25 am to 8:00 am on Friday.

Wishes and messages to share

  • Celebrate the auspicious day of Nag Panchami with joy and help people understand the values of Lord Shiva. Happy Nag Panchami.
  • The mere utterance of OM Namah Shivaya with devotion is substantial to make you feel the power of God within you. Happy Nag Panchami!

Nag Panchami 2024: Puja muhurat, significance, wishes, WhatsApp messages, Facebook status, images that you can share
  • Happy Nag Panchami to everyone celebrating this day with their friends and family. I wish nothing but pure joy and prosperity for you. May God bless you with a happy and healthy life.
  • Many people believe that pooja offered to snakes can reach Nag Devta. We should treat snakes with respect and devotion if we want Nag Devta to fulfill our wishes. Happy Nag Panchami.
  • Nag Panchami is finally here, so make a wish and pray with a smile. May the Lord grant you all that you wish and may each day be happy and worthwhile. Happy Nag Panchami!

Nag Panchami 2024: Puja muhurat, significance, wishes, WhatsApp messages, Facebook status, images that you can share
  • Wishing you a joyous Nag Panchami! May the divine serpents shower their blessings upon you and your family.
  • “The greatest power in existence is Shiva. Shiva means nothingness. Nothingness, the very basis of everything.”
    — Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev
  • “To know Shiva is to know the essence of one’s own self and the universe.”
    — Swami Vivekananda

via GIPHY

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:9 Aug 2024, 12:03 AM IST
HomeNewsTrendsNag Panchami 2024: Puja muhurat, significance, wishes, WhatsApp messages, Facebook status, images that you can share

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    150.50
    03:59 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    -3.35 (-2.18%)

    Bharat Electronics

    298.30
    03:59 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    -1.95 (-0.65%)

    Tata Power

    418.00
    03:54 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    -12.25 (-2.85%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation

    338.25
    03:59 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    -5.45 (-1.59%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Honasa Consumer

    496.35
    03:53 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    40.4 (8.86%)

    Triveni Turbines

    690.10
    03:40 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    52.05 (8.16%)

    Route Mobile

    1,623.00
    03:44 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    121.05 (8.06%)

    Kfin Technologies

    900.35
    03:29 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    56.65 (6.71%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,389.00100.00
      Chennai
      69,975.00-1,282.00
      Delhi
      70,940.00236.00
      Kolkata
      70,871.0029.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.86/L0.11
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue