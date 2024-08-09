Nag Panchami 2024: Puja muhurat, significance, wishes, WhatsApp messages, Facebook status, images that you can share

People across the Indian subcontinent will celebrate Nag Panchami on Friday with devotees thronging temples to offer their prayers to Lord Shiva and Nag. The puja muhurat will occur early on Friday morning with the panchami tithi ending on Saturday. Nag Panchami is also celebrated by a significant number of devotees in Nepal.
The occasion is marked by several rituals to honour the serpent gods — including the offer of sweets and flowers to snake idols and images. In some parts of the country devotees can also be seen offering milk to live cobras.
Puja Muhurat
The Nag Panchami tithi will begin at 12:36 pm on August 9 and end the next day. The puja muhurat will extend from 5:25 am to 8:00 am on Friday.
