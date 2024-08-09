Nag Panchami celebrations in the Indian subcontinent include devotees offering prayers to Lord Shiva and Nag, with rituals to honour serpent gods. Puja muhurat is early on Friday morning, ending Saturday.
People across the Indian subcontinent will celebrate Nag Panchami on Friday with devotees thronging temples to offer their prayers to Lord Shiva and Nag. The puja muhurat will occur early on Friday morning with the panchami tithi ending on Saturday. Nag Panchami is also celebrated by a significant number of devotees in Nepal.
The occasion is marked by several rituals to honour the serpent gods — including the offer of sweets and flowers to snake idols and images. In some parts of the country devotees can also be seen offering milk to live cobras.