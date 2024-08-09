Nag Panchami celebrations in the Indian subcontinent include devotees offering prayers to Lord Shiva and Nag, with rituals to honour serpent gods. Puja muhurat is early on Friday morning, ending Saturday.

People across the Indian subcontinent will celebrate Nag Panchami on Friday with devotees thronging temples to offer their prayers to Lord Shiva and Nag. The puja muhurat will occur early on Friday morning with the panchami tithi ending on Saturday. Nag Panchami is also celebrated by a significant number of devotees in Nepal. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The occasion is marked by several rituals to honour the serpent gods — including the offer of sweets and flowers to snake idols and images. In some parts of the country devotees can also be seen offering milk to live cobras.

Puja MuhuratThe Nag Panchami tithi will begin at 12:36 pm on August 9 and end the next day. The puja muhurat will extend from 5:25 am to 8:00 am on Friday.

Wishes and messages to share Celebrate the auspicious day of Nag Panchami with joy and help people understand the values of Lord Shiva. Happy Nag Panchami.

The mere utterance of OM Namah Shivaya with devotion is substantial to make you feel the power of God within you. Happy Nag Panchami!

Happy Nag Panchami to everyone celebrating this day with their friends and family. I wish nothing but pure joy and prosperity for you. May God bless you with a happy and healthy life.

Many people believe that pooja offered to snakes can reach Nag Devta. We should treat snakes with respect and devotion if we want Nag Devta to fulfill our wishes. Happy Nag Panchami.

Nag Panchami is finally here, so make a wish and pray with a smile. May the Lord grant you all that you wish and may each day be happy and worthwhile. Happy Nag Panchami!

