India is an innovative country, and its innovations are famous worldwide. With its tourist locations, diverse culture, and diverse food options, India attracts visitors from all over the globe yearly.

However, the advent of social media and the competition to attract more attention has forced people in the country to be innovative, especially with food options. Recently, a video popped up on the social media platform where a food blogger highlighted Nagpur's famous 56 Bhog Chaat Thali.

Shared by user Bheem Bhadauriya, commonly known as @foody_bheem, the video begins with a man holding a huge plate in his hands, where 56 mini bowls are arranged on top of it.

He said, "Hindustan ke chatoro ke liye le aaye hai Chhappan Bhog Chaat Thali (Bringing the Chhappan Bhog Chaat Thali for all the chaat lovers of India)."

As the video proceeds, Bheem Bhadauriya shows the man pours four types of flavourful water to pair with pani poori: kaccha mango, jaljeera, garlic-flavour and khatta-teekha water.

Following this, he added the crispy pooris to the bowls, which were filled with mashed potatoes, garlic chutney, and mint chutney topped with bhujia, reported NDTV.

The video continues with dabeli katori chaat, followed by pizza katori chaat for a unique Italian twist and finally dahi katori chaat. At the end, the man finishes the chaat assortment with pineapple juice, yogurt, rose-flavoured yogurt and rajbhoj yogurt.

Instagram video:

The Instagram post has garnered over 117k views, and several netizens commented on it.

Here are a few comments: One wrote, "Pani Puri se jayada to pani hai kaha 56 bhog Hua."

Another wrote, "Itna chochla kar ke khane ke liye jaise hi hanth me lega wo bhig ke fat Chuka hoga 😢 mzaa nhi aayga pani puri ka asal mza thele pe hi aata hai"

"Ye b batao konsa wala pani kisme dalna hai," a third wrote.

"Ab kisko kiske saath khaye wo confusion hai, " a fourth commented.