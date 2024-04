Naima Khatoon has been appointed as Aligarh Muslim University's Vice Chancellor, reported news agency PTI.

Khatoon is the first woman to hold post in over 100 years.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!