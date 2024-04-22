Naima Khatoon has been appointed as Aligarh Muslim University's Vice Chancellor

Naima Khatoon has been appointed as Aligarh Muslim University's Vice Chancellor, reported news agency PTI.

Khatoon is the first woman to hold post in over 100 years.

