Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features
With the Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • My Mint
  • Infographics
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / Trends/  Naima Khatoon becomes first woman in over 100 years to be appointed Vice Chancellor of Aligarh Muslim University
BREAKING NEWS

Naima Khatoon becomes first woman in over 100 years to be appointed Vice Chancellor of Aligarh Muslim University

Livemint

Naima Khatoon has been appointed as Aligarh Muslim University's Vice Chancellor

Aligarh Muslim University. (File Photo)

Naima Khatoon has been appointed as Aligarh Muslim University's Vice Chancellor, reported news agency PTI.

Khatoon is the first woman to hold post in over 100 years.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.