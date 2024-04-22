BREAKING NEWS
Naima Khatoon becomes first woman in over 100 years to be appointed Vice Chancellor of Aligarh Muslim University
Naima Khatoon has been appointed as Aligarh Muslim University's Vice Chancellor, reported news agency PTI.
Khatoon is the first woman to hold post in over 100 years.
