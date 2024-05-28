‘Nakedness’: Meghan Markle’s choice of clothes in Nigeria trip under scanner; First Lady says, ‘This is not Met Gala’
First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu warns Nigerian women against copying American celebrities' revealing fashion trends. Her comments come after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Nigeria visit.
Shortly after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Nigeria visit, First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu sent a strong message to the country's women. The wife of President Bola Tinubu warned Nigerian women not to copy American celebrities too much.