Business News/ News / Trends/  ‘Nakedness’: Meghan Markle’s choice of clothes in Nigeria trip under scanner; First Lady says, ‘This is not Met Gala’

‘Nakedness’: Meghan Markle’s choice of clothes in Nigeria trip under scanner; First Lady says, ‘This is not Met Gala’

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu warns Nigerian women against copying American celebrities' revealing fashion trends. Her comments come after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Nigeria visit.

Meghan Markle leaves after an exhibition sitting volleyball match in Abuja, Nigeria, Saturday, May 11, 2024. Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are in Nigeria to champion the Invictus Games, which he founded to aid the rehabilitation of wounded and sick servicemembers and veterans. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)

Shortly after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Nigeria visit, First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu sent a strong message to the country's women. The wife of President Bola Tinubu warned Nigerian women not to copy American celebrities too much.

Senator Tinubu spoke against Hollywood's bold fashion trends. In a meeting in Abuja to celebrate her husband's first year in office, she asked young people to wear modest clothes and avoid revealing outfits popular in the US.

Also Read: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's ‘closer ties’ with two royal family members leave Kate Middleton, William ‘concerned’

“We have to salvage our children. We see the way they dress. We are not having the Met Gala. And everyone, the nakedness, is just everywhere and the men are well-clothed," the New York Post quoted Senator Tinubu as saying.

“Tell them we don’t accept nakedness in our culture. That is not beautiful. It’s not beautiful at all," she added.

Also Read: ‘I prefer Kate and Camilla’: British fashion designer refuses to dress Meghan Markle

Tinubu mentioned Meghan's trip to Nigeria, where the Duchess of Sussex highlighted her 43% Nigerian heritage based on a DNA test.

“Why did Meghan come here looking for Africa? That is something we have to take home with us. We know who we are. Don’t lose who you are," Tinubu said.

During her speech, the Senator spoke about Nigerian women’s beauty and asked them to be confident in their identities.

Also Read: Prince William-Kate Middleton are ‘terrified’ about Harry-Meghan Markle's trips abroad; here's why

“They’re all beautiful girls, but they should be confident in who they are. We are fashionable; we see what is going on," she added.

Criticism over Meghan Markle’s choice of clothes

The Nigerian First Lady did not explicitly mention Harry’s wife while speaking about “nakedness". However, Markle and Prince Harry's visit to Nigeria, which aimed to support the Invictus Games, received varied responses.

Also Read: Meghan Markle slammed for ‘very rude’ interaction during Nigeria tour with Prince Harry: Reports

Some criticised Markle's revealing clothes, pointing out that they were not suitable for a predominantly Muslim country. A fashion expert mentioned that Markle showed too much skin and might have chosen more conservative attire if Buckingham Palace had planned the trip, the publication added.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak, spinning the digital news scene since 2012, crafts trendy articles for LiveMint.
