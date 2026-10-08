Nana Patekar dies: Veteran actor Nana Patekar, known for his versatility and powerful screen presence, died at his Goa residence in the early hours of 8 October.

Patekar was 76 and is suspected to have suffered a heart attack, according to news agency PTI.

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Patekar was known for his roles in several Hindi and Marathi films. His notable Hindi movies include Parinda, Prahaar: The Final Act, Tirangaa, Krantiveer and Khamoshi: The Musical.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What are some of Nana Patekar's significant political roles in film? ⌵ Nana Patekar's significant political roles include Pratap Narayan Tilak in 'Krantiveer', Brij Gopal in 'Raajneeti', and Tabrez Alam in 'Apaharan', among others. 2 Why is Nana Patekar considered a versatile actor in Indian cinema? ⌵ Nana Patekar is considered versatile due to his ability to portray a wide range of characters, from intense dramatic roles to comedic performances, while maintaining a powerful screen presence. 3 How did Nana Patekar's performance in 'Krantiveer' impact his career? ⌵ His performance in 'Krantiveer' earned him a National Award for Best Actor, significantly elevating his status as a prominent figure in Indian cinema. 4 Should filmmakers consider Nana Patekar's legacy in casting decisions for political roles? ⌵ Yes, filmmakers should consider his legacy, as his portrayal of complex political characters often brought depth and nuance, influencing how such roles are approached. 5 What themes are commonly found in Nana Patekar's political films? ⌵ Common themes in his political films include corruption, power struggles, and the socio-political landscape of India, reflecting his keen insight into these issues.

Patekar was a recipient of three National Film Awards, several Filmfare Awards, the Maharashtra State Film Award and Filmfare Awards Marathi. He had also received Padma Shri, the country's fourth-highest civilian honour.

Nana Patekar's last film role was in the romantic action thriller O' Romeo, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, which released in February 2026

Patekar is known for iconic characters he played in political movies. Here are some of the famous political movies that he was part of:

1-Krantiveer: In this 1994 movie, Nana Patekar plays Pratap Narayan Tilak, a character depicting a fiery and cynical young man in a Mumbai slum who transforms into a revolutionary voice against systemic corruption, communal violence, and political apathy. Patekar won the National Award in the Best Actor category for this role.

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2-Raajneeti: Nana Patekar plays Brij Gopal in this 2010 movie by Prakash Jha. Brij Gopal, many said, was loosely modelled on Bhishma from the Mahabharata. Nana played a sharp, philosophical, and influential political strategist, manoeuvring a high-stakes power struggle in a dynastic Indian political family.

3-Apaharan: In this 2005 movie, Nana Patekar portrayed Tabrez Alam, a ruthless and pragmatic politician deeply entwined with state-level kidnapping rackets and the dark nexus between crime and politics.

4-Kaala: Nana Patekar played Hari Dhadha in this 2018 movie. The character is a powerful politician and land mafia don who clashes with Rajinikanth’s character over urban real estate and political dominance.

5- Sankalp: In this 2026 OTT series by Prakash Jha, Nana Patekar plays Ma'at Saab in his OTT debut. Ma’at Saab is a complex educator and former 1970s student leader in a socio-political thriller loosely inspired by the Chanakya-Chandragupta chronicles.

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6- Sinhasan: The 1979 movie marked Nana Patekar’s early entry into Marathi cinema. It is a classic political drama exploring the inner workings of power struggles and government politics. In the movie, Nana Patekar plays a small-time criminal and minor smuggler.

7- Shagird: This gritty 2011 action-crime drama directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia that explores the dark nexus between corrupt police officers, the underworld, and a power-hungry politician named Rajmani Singh. Patekar starred as the feared and unconventional cop Hanumant Singh.

8- Hu Tu Tu: The 1999 movie directed by Gulzar, this critically acclaimed political drama explores power, idealism, and corruption in contemporary politics, co-starring Tabu and Suniel Shetty alongside Patekar, who plays the role of Bhau—a radical poet and rebel.

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9- Andha Yudh : In this 1987 political action-thriller starring Nana Patekar plays Suhas Dandekar, a Superintendent of Police (SP), who leads the police operation to track down Raja (played by Raj Babbar), a hired killer who has assassinated a chief minister and taken a wheelchair-bound young girl named Saroj (played by Pallavi Joshi) hostage.

About the Author Gulam Jeelani Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, ...Read More ✕ Gulam Jeelani Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, Jeelani delivers impactful political narratives through breaking stories, in-depth interviews, and analytical pieces at LiveMint since February 2024. The expertise in video production fuels his current responsibilities, which include curating content and conducting video interviews for an expanding digital audience.



Jeelani also travels during elections and key political events and has covered assembly elections in key states apart from national elections. He has previously worked with The Pioneer, Network18, India Today, News9Plus and Hindustan Times.



Jeelani’s tenure at LiveMint and previous experience at print and digital newsrooms have honed his skills in creating compelling text and video stories, explainers, and analysis that resonate with a diverse viewership.



Before moving to New Delhi in 2015, Jeelani was based in Uttar Pradesh, where he worked for five years as a reporter. In 2018, Jeelani was one of the two Indian journalists selected for the Alfred Friendly Fellowship in the US. There, he attended training workshops on reporting and data journalism, and he was attached to the Minneapolis Star Tribune in Minnesota, where he worked as a reporter.



Jeelani is a Bachelor's in Chemistry and holds a Masters Degree in journalism and mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University. Outside work, he enjoys poetry, cricket and movies.