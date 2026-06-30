Naomi Osaka stuns at Wimbledon in kimono dress inspired by Kill Bill: What is the hidden meaning? Decoded

We all know about the strict all-white clothing at Wimbledon. Naomi Osaka played by the rules and still managed to make a fashion statement with her recent outfit at Wimbledon on Monday. She walked on the grass in a stunning kimono-inspired dress at the All England Club.

Naomi Osaka's kimono dress at Wimbledon She opted for a free flowing kimono with large swinging sleeves. The all-white outfit features intricate embroidery. Her look was for the first-round match against Elsa Jacquemot at No 3 Court.

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Netizens react Her look has left netizens impressed. One of them wrote on X, "I just love a lot of her fashion stuff. One of the very few players since the Williamses and Maria who are doing genuinely cool things in the space." "I just love seeing people display their cultures," added another. Someone else commented, "The fit is fitting. Naomi Osaka’s fashions always come correct."

One more said, “If you're not pulling up to the court dressed like this, why are you even there?”

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Decoding Naomi Osaka's outfit So, why did Naomi Osaka wear the Kimono-inspired outfit? Here's what it signified.

According to Naomi Osaka, her outfit is inspired by a Quentin Tarantino movie, Kill Bill. It is a tribute to the O-ren Ishii character from the film, played by actor Lucy Liu.

“For me, my Japanese heritage means a lot. They say all white at Wimbledon and I thought it would be really cool to come out in a kimono,” Osaka said after winning 6-1, as per AP.

“I just get inspired by a lot of different things, and for me, one of my favorite movies is ‘Kill Bill.’ So I really love Lucy Liu’s character, O-Ren Ishii, and she comes out in this really iconic white kimono. I always tell people I like to be like a video game character sometimes, I don’t want to be myself when I’m playing on the court. And I kind of try to embody her a little," she added.

Osaka's outfit has gained a lot of reaction from those at the match.

“It’s something that we’ve been waiting for all day, right, what Naomi Osaka is going to appear in at Wimbledon,” quipped Alicia Molik, the former top-10 ranked player who is doing commentary for the BBC.

To reach No 3 Court, Osaka had to walk part of the Wimbledon grounds to get to the stadium, offering fans a sneak peek of her look.

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“I could feel, when I walked by someone, they would physically turn their whole body,” Osaka said, adding, “I thought that was really fun."

“I got asked if I only have one, because it’s all white, and what happens if I stain it,” she also said.