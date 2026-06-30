Naomi Osaka stuns at Wimbledon in kimono dress inspired by Kill Bill: What is the hidden meaning? Decoded

We all know about the strict all-white clothing at Wimbledon. Naomi Osaka played by the rules and still managed to make a fashion statement with her recent outfit at Wimbledon on Monday. She walked on the grass in a stunning kimono-inspired dress at the All England Club.

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Naomi Osaka's kimono dress at Wimbledon She opted for a free flowing kimono with large swinging sleeves. The all-white outfit features intricate embroidery. Her look was for the first-round match against Elsa Jacquemot at No 3 Court.

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Netizens react Her look has left netizens impressed. One of them wrote on X, "I just love a lot of her fashion stuff. One of the very few players since the Williamses and Maria who are doing genuinely cool things in the space." "I just love seeing people display their cultures," added another. Someone else commented, "The fit is fitting. Naomi Osaka’s fashions always come correct."

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One more said, “If you're not pulling up to the court dressed like this, why are you even there?”

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Decoding Naomi Osaka's outfit So, why did Naomi Osaka wear the Kimono-inspired outfit? Here's what it signified.

According to Naomi Osaka, her outfit is inspired by a Quentin Tarantino movie, Kill Bill. It is a tribute to the O-ren Ishii character from the film, played by actor Lucy Liu.

“For me, my Japanese heritage means a lot. They say all white at Wimbledon and I thought it would be really cool to come out in a kimono,” Osaka said after winning 6-1, as per AP.

“I just get inspired by a lot of different things, and for me, one of my favorite movies is ‘Kill Bill.’ So I really love Lucy Liu’s character, O-Ren Ishii, and she comes out in this really iconic white kimono. I always tell people I like to be like a video game character sometimes, I don’t want to be myself when I’m playing on the court. And I kind of try to embody her a little," she added.

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Osaka's outfit has gained a lot of reaction from those at the match.

“It’s something that we’ve been waiting for all day, right, what Naomi Osaka is going to appear in at Wimbledon,” quipped Alicia Molik, the former top-10 ranked player who is doing commentary for the BBC.

To reach No 3 Court, Osaka had to walk part of the Wimbledon grounds to get to the stadium, offering fans a sneak peek of her look.

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“I could feel, when I walked by someone, they would physically turn their whole body,” Osaka said, adding, “I thought that was really fun."

“I got asked if I only have one, because it’s all white, and what happens if I stain it,” she also said.

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This isn't the first time that Naomi Osaka has grabbed everyone's attention with her outfit on court. Earlier this year, at the Australian Open, she wore a wide-brim hat, a veil, and held a white parasol. At the French Open, she stunned in a ceremonial black skirt and sleeveless beaded bodice. She also wore a sequined gold-colouredplaying dress underneath.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.

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