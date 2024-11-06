Here’s how Narayana Murthy reacted when he met wife Sudha for the first time: ‘breath of fresh air…’

Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy and MP wife Sudha Murty; and Zomato's Deepinder Goyal and wife Grecia Munoz will be on a special episode of Netflix's The Great Indian Kapil Show on November 9. Teasers showed light-hearted banter, including Murthy recalling the first time he met his wife, Sudha.

Livemint
Updated6 Nov 2024, 12:18 PM IST
File image of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy and wife and Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murty.
File image of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy and wife and Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murty.

Teasers for the November 9 episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix showed a rather light-hearted and reminiscent conversation between the comedy host and Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy and his wife, MP Sudha Murty.

The episode which also features Zomato founder-CEO Deepinder Goyal and his wife Grecia Munoz (aka Gia Goyal), released teasers which showed the host joking with the power couples about their companies and romantic life.

Also Read | Elon Musk celebrates Donald Trump’s early lead in White House race

‘Jawan The Na…’

“When she came to our house, it was like a breath of fresh air…” Murthy can be heard saying in the teaser, to which Sudha quips, “jawan the na..” (he was young…)

The host and comedian Kapil Sharma also asked Murthy if when he first met his wife Sudha, did he immediately decide that she was going to be his life partner.

There were also jokes related to Infosys, with a pun using software and hardware.

Also Read | Chhath Puja bank holidays: Long weekend for some from Nov 7-10. Check details

Rishi Sunak at Bengaluru Mutt with in-laws

Meanwhile, former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visited the Sri Raghavendra Swami Mutt in Jayanagar, Bengaluru, on November 5, along with his wife Akshata Murthy and in-laws, Infosys founder Narayana Murthy and MP Sudha Murty, according to an ANI report.

It added that the family was at the Sri Raghavendra Swami Mutt to seek Guru Raghavendra's blessings during the auspicious month of Kartika.

The visit “underscored the cultural ties and spiritual heritage connecting India and the UK,” the report added, noting that it marks the UK-based couple's “connection to Indian traditions.”

Also Read | Supreme Court rules LMV license holders can drive transport vehicles

Murthy's Tribute to Ratan Tata

Last month, 78-year-old Murthy spoke about the pain of losing “dear friend” Ratan Tata and acknowledged the Tata Sons leader as a "role model for him in value-based leadership".

"He (Tata) was indeed a moral compass for me whenever I had some ambiguity and confusion in ethical issues," he said.

After conferring an honour on Tata in 2020, the software icon had bent down to touch his feet and sought his blessings. “Losing a dear friend like Ratan is very painful. Ratan was a role model for me in value-based leadership," Murthy said in his condolence message.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:6 Nov 2024, 12:18 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsHere’s how Narayana Murthy reacted when he met wife Sudha for the first time: ‘breath of fresh air…’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    ITC share price

    480.65
    12:19 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    0.6 (0.12%)

    Infosys share price

    1,813.15
    12:19 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    59.35 (3.38%)

    Tata Steel share price

    151.60
    12:20 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    -0.7 (-0.46%)

    Larsen & Toubro share price

    3,612.25
    12:19 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    36.85 (1.03%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Eclerx Services share price

    3,308.30
    12:10 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    276.4 (9.12%)

    Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation share price

    1,379.10
    12:08 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    58.3 (4.41%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    239.55
    12:10 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    4.55 (1.94%)

    Suven Pharmaceuticals share price

    1,340.35
    12:10 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    7.25 (0.54%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Hindustan Zinc share price

    517.25
    12:10 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    -42.2 (-7.54%)

    Triveni Engineering & Indus share price

    403.95
    12:09 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    -13.3 (-3.19%)

    Great Eastern Shipping Company share price

    1,256.00
    12:10 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    -38 (-2.94%)

    Timken India share price

    3,324.25
    12:09 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    -95.9 (-2.8%)
    More from Top Losers

    Eclerx Services share price

    3,308.30
    12:10 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    276.4 (9.12%)

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    15,649.55
    12:10 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    1253.55 (8.71%)

    Piramal Pharma share price

    297.35
    12:10 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    23.75 (8.68%)

    Oil India share price

    529.00
    12:10 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    33.55 (6.77%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,365.00110.00
      Chennai
      80,371.00110.00
      Delhi
      80,523.00110.00
      Kolkata
      80,375.00110.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.