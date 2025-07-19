Narendra Modi government has done nothing for education: Khan Sir gives ‘proof’ in viral video

Khan Sir’s take on Prime Minister Narendra Modi has gone viral on social media. The clip is from an ANI interview published on June 14. The viral video was uploaded on June 23, but it is widely watched at the moment. So far, it has gained nearly 2 million views.

In the viral video, the educator is asked about PM Modi. He questioned back, “Which one? The one in 2014 or now?”

“Which one do you prefer?” asked senior journalist Smita Prakash.

Khan Sir then recalls a Patna rally in 2013. Narendra Modi, who would later become India’s prime minister, was the face of that rally, which had a huge crowd.

Khan Sir, arguably the most popular teacher in India, was present at that rally. He remembered that bomb blasts had occurred before Modi arrived.

However, people thought those were firecrackers. Even the person who was anchoring the rally thought so and asked people not to do such things out of euphoria. Later, people learned about the reality from newspapers the following day.

“We thought petrol would be cheaper, pulses would be cheaper and education would be GST-free. Two crore people will get jobs. The Ganga would be clean. A hundred smart cities will be built. Startup India would materialise. This and that,” Khan Sir gave the reason why he attended that 2013 rally.

“He (Modi) even claimed that we would handle China way more strictly,” Khan Sir added.

Then, Khan Sir went to point out the areas where the Modi government had done well. He mentioned road infrastructure, expansion and digitalisation of banking facilities and UPI, where the Centre had done a commendable job. But, this part was edited out of the viral video.

“There are certain areas where they (the Modi government) have been terrible. They have done nothing for education,” he said.

“Don’t you think anything has been done for the education sector?” asked Smita Prakash.

Khan Sir went to “prove” his point, “Our coaching centres are filled with students. This is proof that the government is not providing good education to them. If private institutions do well, it is proof that you have not educated them well (in government schools/colleges).”

Social media on Khan Sir Social media users reacted to Khan Sir’s take in the viral clip. One of them appreciated his “Art of Sarcasm” while another called him the “King of Sarcasm”. Another user pointed out that his point was “heartbreakingly true”.