Narendra Modi turns 75 tomorrow: Here's how you can wish the PM Happy Birthday on 17 September

Planning to wish Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday tomorrow? Well, now you can. The Times of India has rolled out a rather unusual initiative – offering itself as a platform for citizens to send birthday wishes to the PM.

In print and digital ads, the media house described the occasion as “an opportunity to celebrate India’s visionary leader on an important milestone of his life,” inviting readers to share their greetings either through the TOI website or by calling its representatives listed in the advertisement.

The move, however, sparked sharp reactions online. Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra questioned the paper’s stance, comparing it to North Korea, while several users suggested the campaign could have instead been directed towards charity drives such as providing meals, clothes, or support to the underprivileged.

Some also recalled moments from the newspaper’s history, pointing out that in 1964, TOI had pledged ₹1 lakh to the Nehru Memorial Fund.

On social media, users argued that similar acts of philanthropy would have been a more meaningful tribute.

Meanwhile, other media outlets, including NDTV, joined the birthday spotlight with features on Modi’s popularity among younger voters and his role in promoting yoga globally.

PM Modi to turn 75 Born as Narendra Damodardas Modi in the nondescript Mehsana town of Gujarat, he served as the state's CM for three consecutive terms (2001-14) and is now the Prime Minister for the third time.

The BJP and its supporters celebrate Modi’s birthday as Sewa Diwas (Day of Service) with various social service activities, including blood donation camps, cleanliness drives, and health camps.

The BJP will organise over two-week-long "Sewa Pakhwada" from 17 September. As per the plan, the BJP will organise events across the country during the ‘Sewa Pakhwada’ to be observed till 2 October, the birth anniversaries of Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri.

Under this initiative, activities such as blood donation camps, health check-up camps, cleanliness drives, environmental protection campaigns, exhibitions, dialogue programmes, distribution of assistive devices to persons with disabilities, ‘Modi Vikas Marathon’, sports festivals, and drawing competitions will be held.