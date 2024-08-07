NASA images: From Jupiter’s Moon to Andromeda Galaxy, these 5 photos from outer space will leave you spellbound

NASA images: Here are five stunning photographs captured by NASA, giving a glimpse of astronomical wonders depicting the grandeur and complexity of the extraterrestrial world.

Fareha Naaz
Published7 Aug 2024, 03:45 PM IST
NASA images: In May this year, NASA's Perseverance Mars rover photographed sunspots using its Mastcam-Z cameras.
NASA images: In May this year, NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover photographed sunspots using its Mastcam-Z cameras.(NASA )

NASA images: The stunning photograph captured by the US space agency National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) offers us a glimpse into the universe's marvellous visuals.

NASA's James Webb Telescope, Hubble Space Telescope, and Chandra Space Observatory have captured these breathtaking visuals.

Uncovering the extraterrestrial world in unprecedented detail, the space agency regularly releases images never seen before. The cosmic wonders include celestial bodies, planets, nebula, moon, star clusters, interacting galaxies, black holes and more. Some images unravel mysteries and allow us to explore secrets yet to be revealed, while others introduce complexities into our existing framework of knowledge.

Let's explore the magical astronomical wonders and take a glimpse at five images from space shared by the American space agency, depicting the grandeur and complexity of the celestial world.

Sunspots

Sunspots

In May, NASA's Perseverance Mars rover photographed sunspots using its Mastcam-Z cameras. Sunspots are regions where solar flares erupt on the Sun's surface. The description of the image states, “These flares sent charged particles toward Mars, where several NASA spacecraft were able to study them.”

Solar Storm with wind gust on Mars

Solar Storm with wind gust on Mars

The GIF images provide a view of the solar storm striking one of the navigation cameras aboard NASA's Curiosity Mars rover. The rover's navigation cameras photographed wind gusts on Mars, which also captured specks in the sequence of images caused by charged particles from the solar storm. The description with the image says, “The gust occurred at the same time that charged particles began to strike the Martian surface on May 20, 2024.”

‘Digging the Dark Hole’

‘Digging the Dark Hole’

NASA released an image compiled by using three computer readouts of real data using the Roman Coronagraph Instrument. “The image at left shows the amount of starlight that leaks into the coronagraph's field of view when only fixed components called masks are used to block the star at the centre of the circle.” It added, “The middle and right images show the progression of this process, where red indicates less starlight and black indicates most or all starlight has been removed.” Lasers and special optics were used by engineers to replicate the light from a star as it would appear when observed by the telescope and called the test “digging the dark hole.”

Jupiter’s Moon Amalthea

Jupiter’s Moon Amalthea

Jupiter’s tiny Moon Amalthea was captured by NASA’s Juno mission on March 7. Jupiter’s colourful belts and swirling storms, in addition to the Great Red Spot, are clearly visible in the photograph. “Close examination reveals something more: two glimpses of the tiny moon Amalthea,” NASA said.

Andromeda Galaxy
Andromeda Galaxy

NASA's Spitzer Space Telescope, which is no longer in use, provided us with a magical experience with a view of the Andromeda galaxy. The image depicts the stars and dust clouds in the galaxy. The space agency said that the Andromeda spans a swath of sky nearly 3.8 degrees across, which is close to the width of eight full Moons lined up side by side.

First Published:7 Aug 2024, 03:45 PM IST
