Verdant Farmlands of Simsbury, Connecticut

The Operational Land Imager-2 on Landsat 9 captured this image of Simsbury on September 15, 2022. Meadowood, the tobacco farm where Martin Luther King worked, is located west of the Farmington River, a tributary of the Connecticut River.

View Full Image The tobacco farm where Martin Luther King worked—Meadowood—is located west of the Farmington River, a tributary of the Connecticut River. Image Credit: NASA/Joshua Stevens; USGS

‘City lights of Shanghai’

The International Space Station, orbiting 260 miles above the East China Sea, pictured the city lights of Shanghai, the most populous city in China with a population of about 24.9 million, and the Huangpu River flowing through downtown.

View Full Image The city lights of Shanghai. Image Credit: NASA/Jasmin Moghbeli

Earth’s Atmospheric Glow

This high-exposure photograph revealed Earth's atmospheric glow against the backdrop of a starry sky in this image taken from the International Space Station on Jan. 21, 2024.

At the time, the orbital lab was 258 miles above the Pacific Ocean northeast of Papua New Guinea. The Nauka science module and Prichal docking module are visible on the left.

View Full Image Earth's atmospheric glow against the backdrop of a starry sky. Image Credit: NASA, ESA/Andreas Mogensen

Karakoram mountain

What looks like highways going through a metropolitan area are a series of glaciers carving their way through the Karakoram mountain range north of the Himalayas.

This photograph was taken from the International Space Station as it orbited 263 miles above.

View Full Image Karakoram mountain range. (Photo: NASA)

St. Patrick’s Aurora

This majestic image of the dazzling green lights of the aurora borealis was captured on March 17, 2015, around 5:30 a.m. EDT in Donnelly Creek, Alaska.

View Full Image St. Patrick’s aurora illuminates the night sky. (Photo: NASA)

Swollen rivers in Russia

Rivers swelled in southern Russia and northern Kazakhstan in April 2024 following heavy rain and rapid snowmelt. This image shows Orenburg on April 13, the day river levels peaked. This scene was acquired by the OLI-2 (Operational Land Imager) on Landsat 9.

View Full Image Orenburg on April 13, the day river levels peaked. (Photo: NASA)

A Storm in the Arabian Sea

A storm is pictured in the Arabian Sea less than 700 miles off the coast of Oman as the International Space Station orbited 260 miles above.

View Full Image A storm is pictured in the Arabian Sea. Image Credit: NASA / Jasmin Moghbeli

Baja California Sur

The north coast of the Mexican state of Baja California Sur on the Pacific Ocean is pictured from the International Space Station as it orbited 258 miles above.

View Full Image Image Credit: NASA

Glowing North Sea

As sunlight and warmth increase in the spring and summer, the North Sea starts to gain swirls and tendrils of colour.

View Full Image The Glowing North Sea. (Photo: NASA)

Laguna San Rafael National Park

Laguna San Rafael National Park, photographed on May 9, 2023 as the space station orbited 268 miles above Chile.

View Full Image Image Credit: NASA/Warren “Woody” Hoburg.

