Explore NASA's captivating array of Earth's vistas from space, showcasing everything from swirling storms in the Arabian Sea to the majestic Karakoram mountain ranges of the Himalayas. Delve into the top ten images that offer a breathtaking glimpse into our planet's stunning beauty and dynamic landscapes.
Take a look:
Verdant Farmlands of Simsbury, Connecticut
The Operational Land Imager-2 on Landsat 9 captured this image of Simsbury on September 15, 2022. Meadowood, the tobacco farm where Martin Luther King worked, is located west of the Farmington River, a tributary of the Connecticut River.
‘City lights of Shanghai’
The International Space Station, orbiting 260 miles above the East China Sea, pictured the city lights of Shanghai, the most populous city in China with a population of about 24.9 million, and the Huangpu River flowing through downtown.
Earth’s Atmospheric Glow
This high-exposure photograph revealed Earth's atmospheric glow against the backdrop of a starry sky in this image taken from the International Space Station on Jan. 21, 2024.
At the time, the orbital lab was 258 miles above the Pacific Ocean northeast of Papua New Guinea. The Nauka science module and Prichal docking module are visible on the left.
Karakoram mountain
What looks like highways going through a metropolitan area are a series of glaciers carving their way through the Karakoram mountain range north of the Himalayas.
This photograph was taken from the International Space Station as it orbited 263 miles above.
St. Patrick’s Aurora
This majestic image of the dazzling green lights of the aurora borealis was captured on March 17, 2015, around 5:30 a.m. EDT in Donnelly Creek, Alaska.
Swollen rivers in Russia
Rivers swelled in southern Russia and northern Kazakhstan in April 2024 following heavy rain and rapid snowmelt. This image shows Orenburg on April 13, the day river levels peaked. This scene was acquired by the OLI-2 (Operational Land Imager) on Landsat 9.
A Storm in the Arabian Sea
A storm is pictured in the Arabian Sea less than 700 miles off the coast of Oman as the International Space Station orbited 260 miles above.
Baja California Sur
The north coast of the Mexican state of Baja California Sur on the Pacific Ocean is pictured from the International Space Station as it orbited 258 miles above.
Glowing North Sea
As sunlight and warmth increase in the spring and summer, the North Sea starts to gain swirls and tendrils of colour.
Laguna San Rafael National Park
Laguna San Rafael National Park, photographed on May 9, 2023 as the space station orbited 268 miles above Chile.
