Explore NASA's captivating array of Earth's vistas from space, showcasing everything from swirling storms in the Arabian Sea to the majestic Karakoram mountain ranges of the Himalayas. Delve into the top ten images that offer a breathtaking glimpse into our planet's stunning beauty and dynamic landscapes.

Take a look:

Verdant Farmlands of Simsbury, Connecticut The Operational Land Imager-2 on Landsat 9 captured this image of Simsbury on September 15, 2022. Meadowood, the tobacco farm where Martin Luther King worked, is located west of the Farmington River, a tributary of the Connecticut River. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The tobacco farm where Martin Luther King worked—Meadowood—is located west of the Farmington River, a tributary of the Connecticut River. Image Credit: NASA/Joshua Stevens; USGS

‘City lights of Shanghai’ The International Space Station, orbiting 260 miles above the East China Sea, pictured the city lights of Shanghai, the most populous city in China with a population of about 24.9 million, and the Huangpu River flowing through downtown.

The city lights of Shanghai. Image Credit: NASA/Jasmin Moghbeli

Earth’s Atmospheric Glow This high-exposure photograph revealed Earth's atmospheric glow against the backdrop of a starry sky in this image taken from the International Space Station on Jan. 21, 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

At the time, the orbital lab was 258 miles above the Pacific Ocean northeast of Papua New Guinea. The Nauka science module and Prichal docking module are visible on the left.

Earth's atmospheric glow against the backdrop of a starry sky. Image Credit: NASA, ESA/Andreas Mogensen

Karakoram mountain What looks like highways going through a metropolitan area are a series of glaciers carving their way through the Karakoram mountain range north of the Himalayas.

This photograph was taken from the International Space Station as it orbited 263 miles above. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Karakoram mountain range. (Photo: NASA)

St. Patrick’s Aurora This majestic image of the dazzling green lights of the aurora borealis was captured on March 17, 2015, around 5:30 a.m. EDT in Donnelly Creek, Alaska.

St. Patrick’s aurora illuminates the night sky. (Photo: NASA)

Swollen rivers in Russia Rivers swelled in southern Russia and northern Kazakhstan in April 2024 following heavy rain and rapid snowmelt. This image shows Orenburg on April 13, the day river levels peaked. This scene was acquired by the OLI-2 (Operational Land Imager) on Landsat 9. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Orenburg on April 13, the day river levels peaked. (Photo: NASA)

A Storm in the Arabian Sea A storm is pictured in the Arabian Sea less than 700 miles off the coast of Oman as the International Space Station orbited 260 miles above.

A storm is pictured in the Arabian Sea. Image Credit: NASA / Jasmin Moghbeli

Baja California Sur The north coast of the Mexican state of Baja California Sur on the Pacific Ocean is pictured from the International Space Station as it orbited 258 miles above.

Image Credit: NASA

Glowing North Sea As sunlight and warmth increase in the spring and summer, the North Sea starts to gain swirls and tendrils of colour. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Glowing North Sea. (Photo: NASA)

Laguna San Rafael National Park Laguna San Rafael National Park, photographed on May 9, 2023 as the space station orbited 268 miles above Chile.

Image Credit: NASA/Warren “Woody” Hoburg.

