National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has brought the world of nebulas, galaxies, stars and meteors to Instagram by launching a special filter on the social media platform. Now, Instagram users can experience the universe's wonders under a NASA project. The filter will provide a view of the universe as seen by the Chandra X-ray Observatory and other space telescopes. The augmented reality (AR) filter is known as the “Instagram experience".