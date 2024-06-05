NASA launched Instagram filter to look into the universe through Chandra X-ray's lens, here's how you can use the feature

National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has brought the world of nebulas, galaxies, stars and meteors to Instagram by launching a special filter on the social media platform. Now, Instagram users can experience the universe's wonders under a NASA project. The filter will provide a view of the universe as seen by the Chandra X-ray Observatory and other space telescopes. The augmented reality (AR) filter is known as the “Instagram experience". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

How do you use the cool NASA feature on Instagram? -Search for the “Instagram Chandra" experience. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

-Choose effects options and confirm the ones you want.

-After selecting, you can save the effect to your camera to use in your stories.

-Another way to enjoy the effect is by selecting the 'Try it" button for instant access. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

What is included in the brand-new NASA Instagram filter? By using this Instagram feature, people can include the wreckage of stars destroyed in massive supernova explosions, dense cosmic gas and dust, and other such elements in their selfies. The AR filter was added to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Chandra, NASA's flagship X-ray space telescope.

The Instagram filter has used 3D experiences use models of celestial objects generated from data collected by the Chandra X-ray Observatory and other telescopes. People can view themselves through their phone cameras while also listening to the data transformed into sound – known as data sonifications, with the help of augmented reality.

About NASA's Chandra X ray Observatory NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory is a telescope designed to specially detect X-ray emissions from very hot regions of the Universe, such as exploded stars, clusters of galaxies, and matter around black holes. Candra X-ray orbit above the earth up to an altitude of 139,000 km (86,500 mi) in space. The Chandra X-ray center is hosted by the Smithsonian's Astrophysical Observatory in Cambridge, MA. The centre processes the data and distributes it to scientists across the world. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!