NASA shares image of ’suspicious’ redbelly turtle from Kennedy Space Center in Florida | See photo

NASA keeps on sharing images from space to provide a sneak peek into the world beyond Earth. This time, the space agency shared an image of a redbelly turtle captured on the grounds of NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Livemint, Written By Sharmila Bhadoria
First Published01:20 PM IST
US Space Agency, NASA shared an image of a Florida redbelly turtle, which could be spotted casting a suspicious look (Representative image)
US Space Agency, NASA shared an image of a Florida redbelly turtle, which could be spotted casting a suspicious look (Representative image)(Pexels)

Not everyone likes getting photographed, even when it is about an animal or a reptile. An image of a redbelly turtle shared by the US space agency National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) reverberated a similar emotion when the creature was captured with a suspicious look.

These aquatic species are generally found in large water bodies, including lakes, ponds, marshes, slow-moving rivers and creeks. Take a look at the NASA image captured at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

NASA image of redbelly turtle

The NASA image of redbelly turtle with a 'suspicious look' was captured on the grounds of NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The image was captured on February 29, 2000. In the image, the redbelly turtle can be seen looking warily at the camera. The image was captured on the grounds of NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The space centre also shares a border with the Merritt Island National Wildlife Refuge. 

About Florida's Merritt Island National Wildlife Refuge

The refuge is spread across 92,000 acres of area and is a habitat of more than 330 species of birds, mammals, 117 fishes, and 65 amphibians and reptiles. The refuge is located long Florida's coast about 60 miles east of the city of Orlando, was established by agreement as an overlay of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s John F. Kennedy Space Center. The refuge area was established in 1962 for the protection of migratory birds. As per the agreement with NASA, the area is primarily used for the space agency's work and rescue work of birds and animals are secondary. 

The refuge consists of 140,000 acres and provides a wide variety of habitats, including coastal dunes, saltwater marshes, managed impoundments, scrub, pine flatwoods, and hardwood hammocks.

Redbelly turtle

The redbelly turtle species come under the threatened category in Pennsylvania. These turtles are one of the largest turtles found in Pennsylvania. The carapace, or shell of these turtles is brown to black in colour with reddish bars on some scutes. As the name suggest, the belly of these turtles is pinkish or reddish in colour. Whereas, their heads, neck and legs are covered with bright yellow lines in younger individuals. 

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewstrendsNASA shares image of ’suspicious’ redbelly turtle from Kennedy Space Center in Florida | See photo

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

181.25
08:00 AM | 10 JUN 2024
2.3 (1.29%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

162.35
08:00 AM | 10 JUN 2024
5.8 (3.7%)

Bharat Electronics

284.20
08:00 AM | 10 JUN 2024
1.1 (0.39%)

GAIL India

212.35
07:59 AM | 10 JUN 2024
-0.25 (-0.12%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Caplin Point Laboratories

1,486.00
07:47 AM | 10 JUN 2024
120.05 (8.79%)

Titagarh Rail Systems

1,314.00
07:47 AM | 10 JUN 2024
106 (8.77%)

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertil

167.90
07:47 AM | 10 JUN 2024
13.4 (8.67%)

Motilal Oswal Financial Services

655.00
07:47 AM | 10 JUN 2024
48.59 (8.01%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,998.00359.00
    Chennai
    74,214.00791.00
    Delhi
    73,567.00-431.00
    Kolkata
    74,214.00719.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    99.84/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumFor youGet App

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue