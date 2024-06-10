NASA keeps on sharing images from space to provide a sneak peek into the world beyond Earth. This time, the space agency shared an image of a redbelly turtle captured on the grounds of NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Not everyone likes getting photographed, even when it is about an animal or a reptile. An image of a redbelly turtle shared by the US space agency National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) reverberated a similar emotion when the creature was captured with a suspicious look.

These aquatic species are generally found in large water bodies, including lakes, ponds, marshes, slow-moving rivers and creeks. Take a look at the NASA image captured at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

NASA image of redbelly turtle

The NASA image of redbelly turtle with a 'suspicious look' was captured on the grounds of NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The image was captured on February 29, 2000. In the image, the redbelly turtle can be seen looking warily at the camera. The image was captured on the grounds of NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The space centre also shares a border with the Merritt Island National Wildlife Refuge.

About Florida's Merritt Island National Wildlife Refuge The refuge is spread across 92,000 acres of area and is a habitat of more than 330 species of birds, mammals, 117 fishes, and 65 amphibians and reptiles. The refuge is located long Florida's coast about 60 miles east of the city of Orlando, was established by agreement as an overlay of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration's John F. Kennedy Space Center. The refuge area was established in 1962 for the protection of migratory birds. As per the agreement with NASA, the area is primarily used for the space agency's work and rescue work of birds and animals are secondary.

The refuge consists of 140,000 acres and provides a wide variety of habitats, including coastal dunes, saltwater marshes, managed impoundments, scrub, pine flatwoods, and hardwood hammocks.

Redbelly turtle The redbelly turtle species come under the threatened category in Pennsylvania. These turtles are one of the largest turtles found in Pennsylvania. The carapace, or shell of these turtles is brown to black in colour with reddish bars on some scutes. As the name suggest, the belly of these turtles is pinkish or reddish in colour. Whereas, their heads, neck and legs are covered with bright yellow lines in younger individuals.

