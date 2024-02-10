Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / Trends/  NASA spots Super-Earth, says ‘right temperature for water to form’. But is it habitable?

NASA spots Super-Earth, says ‘right temperature for water to form’. But is it habitable?

Livemint

TOI-715 b, a Super-Earth, has been detected by NASA orbiting Earth and is about 1.5 times the size of our planet. It is located in another solar system 137 light-years away and could have the right conditions for liquid water.

TOI-715 b, a Super-Earth, has been detected by NASA orbiting Earth and is about 1.5 times the size of our planet

Super-Earth - a planet that is about 30 to 70% bigger than our planet has recently been spotted by a NASA telescope orbiting Earth.

The Super-Earth or exoplanet TOI-715 b, which is about 1.5 times the size of Earth, is in another solar system 137 light-years away.

NASA said, "That’s the distance from the star that could give the planet the right temperature for liquid water to form on its surface."

However, “Several other factors would have to line up, of course, for surface water to be present, especially having a suitable atmosphere."

TOI-715 b orbits closely to its star in 19 days. However, scientists don't think its a hellish as unlike other hot exoplanets, its star, a red dwarf, is cooler and smaller than the Sun, suggesting different conditions.

Researchers published the planet's detection in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society. However, since we are many light years away we can only see this distant world as a dark dot when it periodically passes in front of its red dwarf star.

And, crucially, this world orbits inside the habitable, or "'Goldilocks," zone, as per scientists.

Astronomers are concentrating their search for habitable planets on rocky worlds orbiting cooler red dwarfs, which often have shorter orbital periods, some as brief as 19 days. The Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) is well-suited for detecting the transits of these planets.

Currently, these rocky planets around red dwarfs represent the best chance for discovering habitable conditions. The next step involves a detailed examination of TOI-715 b using the powerful James Webb Space Telescope, positioned approximately 1 million miles from Earth, capable of providing insights into the atmospheres of distant exoplanets.

"They are indeed very exciting planets," Renyu Hu, an exoplanet researcher at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, told Mashable in 2022.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.